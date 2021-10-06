Deadwood’s Days of ’76 VIP grandstands to get VIP treatment

DEADWOOD — Moving forward with Days of ’76 centennial spruce-up initiatives, Monday the Deadwood City Commission entered into contract for $48,250 in architectural and engineering services for the Days of ’76 VIP grandstand remodel and granted permission to order $8,036 in lumber for the platform behind the chutes at the Days of ’76 arena, both budgeted items to paid from the Historic Preservation (HP) capital assets rodeo grounds line item.
“The goal of this project is to add restrooms under the existing VIP grandstands in the open space, converting the existing concessions space into an office and electrical room, adding new concession/kitchen space into the storage area, replacing siding on the exterior of the grandstand and adding new lighting,” said Deadwood HP Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker.
The project includes the following items: design of new men’s and women’s restrooms, design of new office, design of an electrical room, design of new concessions with a commercial kitchen and walk-in cooler/freezer, and new exterior siding.
“This is the area that we refer to as the VIP grandstands,” said Deadwood Public Buildings, Safety, and Transportation Director Tom Kruzel. “This will be adding bathrooms, remodeling concessions, and adding an actual office in that area for event purposes. This is something that has been a long time coming.”
Deadwood City Commissioner Gary Todd said it sounds like a lot of money to design a couple of bathrooms and an office.
“There’s a lot more to it than just the bathrooms and a couple offices,” Kruzel said. “Any time you’ve got to get into the mechanical side of a concession stand, that’s where it becomes expensive. We also have to move a lot of electrical in there. Moving that out costs a lot to design where to go with it. So that’s where most of the amount is coming in at is that concession stand. They are very expensive to design.”
Kuchenbecker said city staff asked the service provider, Chamberlin Architects, to sharpen their pencil on the project.
“We did get $6,500 off the original quote,” he said.
In other business, the commission granted permission for city staff to order rough sawn lumber in preparation for another Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds project, the crow’s nest improvement.
“This is the area underneath the grandstands behind the chutes,” Kruzel said. “We had to open that up to a level of where we could do the new project for the above the chutes, and that area in there, it’s really rotten. We were kind of expecting it, so that’s part of that money that we had budgeted for the actual grandstand and the work in there,” Kruzel said. “This is work that we would have had to do anyway. That area behind there was done in, I believe, 2003. None of it was treated lumber. It was all rough saw grade lumber.”
“A lot of rot and deterioration,” Kuchenbecker said.
City staff was granted permission to order 180 – 2-inch by 10-inch by 10-foot #1 Douglas Fir rough sawn treated lumber for the platform behind the chutes at the Days of ’76 Arena from Wheeler Lumber in the amount of $8,036.78 to be paid from the budgeted HP Capital Assets line item.
“This platform was removed in preparation for the upcoming capital improvement project for the seating around the crow’s nest and above the chutes,” Kuchenbecker said. “In removing the decking, it was also discovered a great deal of rot and deterioration which would have been identified as a public safety hazard. This expense completes the spending of the requested $65,000 for the Days of ’76 Rodeo Arena and Grandstands upgrades and repairs for this year previously approved by the City Commission earlier this year.”
Completion of an $805,000 crow’s nest improvement initiative will also coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Days of ’76, with a substantial completion date of April 30, 2022. Work on the project generally consists of constructing a steel and wood framed crow’s nest addition around the existing crow’s nest.
“This is the project that we’ve had in the works for a couple of years now,” Kuchenbecker said previously. “This is the platform above the chutes, for about 400 additional seats and bar-top seating, as well.”
