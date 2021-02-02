Deadwood’s Addictive Salon 14-A Beauty Bar now open

DEADWOOD — If throwing back a beer, whetting your whistle with a wine, or sipping spiked seltzer while indulging in a professional style or facial sounds appealing, the beauty salon you’ve been seeking is now open near the mouth of Boulder Canyon, in the Canyon View Amish Furniture & Gifts complex.
Deadwood’s Addictive Salon 14-A Beauty Bar, at Deadwood’s north entrance, is owned and operated by Cathy and Dana Volk, who live just up the canyon from the site where they recently hung out a shingle, purchasing a home on Two Bit Road in 2014 and moving to the area full-time in 2015.
Prior to opening Deadwood’s Addictive Salon 14-A Beauty Bar, Cathy owned and operated her own upscale salon in Minot, N.D., for 21 years and most recently worked at a spa in Deadwood prior to its COVID-19-inspired closure in March.
“Which made me think, OK, I need to find something, because I have clients calling me, and I have nowhere to work,” she explained.
So she set about finding a solution for her desire to keep working in Deadwood.
“I noticed that this spot had been open since I moved here about five years ago, six years ago and I drive by here every day, and Dana finally pushed me one day and said, ‘Stop in and talk to them,’” Cathy said. “So I went over to Gary and gave him my back history … and talked to him that day and it was done. I walked in. I’m like, ‘This is it.’”
“Perfect spot,” Dana said.
“And it was just a bonus that it had a bar in it,” Cathy said. “That I can actually get a license and sell beer and wines.”
A cosmetologist and hair stylist by trade, Cathy decided to stick with what she knows best.
“My love is hair and skin care,” she said. “So rather than having a spa, I wanted a hair salon, so I can have fun and make noise and not have to worry about a massage going on in another room. So I’m looking forward to it. It’s been fun so far.”
That’s not to say there won’t be more and varied offerings before she’s through, as she’s looking for others to help round out the mix in the shop.
“I do have a couple of stations that I brought in so that I could do something different and offer booth rental in a nice, professional atmosphere,” she said. “Hoping to find those special people. Either a professional barber or two cosmetologists that have the same passion that I do for hair.”
Deadwood’s Addictive Salon 14-A Beauty Bar is a place where clients can let someone else entertain a spouse or friends while they indulge themselves in salon services.
“They can come in and have a glass of wine or a beer in a nice relaxing atmosphere while whomever is getting their hair done or having facial work, whatever it may be,” Cathy said.
By spring, spray tanning is soon to be on the menu, as well.
“We have a woman from Orange County, that’s all she does is spray tan … it’s not going to be going in a booth. She’s actually going to spray tan,” Cathy said. “Something new for Deadwood. She spray tans you, so you get a better tan, more even result. She’s a professional, so she tells you the dos and the don’ts of spray tanning, as well.”
Installation of a tanning bed is planned for the salon, as well.
“We are going to stay open Tuesday and Thursday nights, so if somebody wants their hair done in the evening,” Cathy said. “Everybody typically closes at 5 o’clock and I enjoyed that when I first started working here, but I also realized there’s a need for professional people to get their hair done.”
Deadwood’s Addictive Salon 14-A Beauty Bar features keratin smoothing treatments, Paul Mitchell, Kenra, and Joico.
To mitigate COVID-19, Cathy said she is spacing appointments an hour apart to allow for thorough sanitizing and cleaning between clients.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.