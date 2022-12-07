DEADWOOD – A request by the owners of The Ridge Development, near the Preacher Smith monument in Deadwood to allow up to 150 short-terms rentals in a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at The Ridge Development was shot down unanimously by the Deadwood City Commission Monday.
In June, Deadwood approved an ordinance placing a moratorium on short-term rental allowances in its neighborhoods.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko moved to deny the short-term rental request, second by Commissioner Charlie Struble.
“Right now, we know we have to come up with some future decisions, but this, to me, is putting the cart before the horse. We’re in a moratorium. We’re trying to figure out how many, if any, we want in our areas. I’m hoping that our developers will revisit this and come back with something that we can definitely jump on,” Martinisko said. “It’s just too much. This is our community. This is our town. We want families. And it’s a struggle. And I have struggled thinking about this.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said regardless of how the vote turned out, that it could be different in the future.
“And I would request that you guys, as representatives of The Ridge, will become involved in the task force that we have set up,” Ruth said, adding that each neighborhood will come in and discuss what they feel that short-term rental densities should be in their respective neighborhoods.
The Ridge developer Randy Horner said he has a lot of money invested in the development.
“I gotta’ get (houses) up and I got people that will buy a home, but they want that flexibility,” he said. “Nobody knows what that percentage (of short-term housing versus single family housing) is … I just need that openness and a little bit of flexibility. We gotta’ get buildings up, you know, we got this 20 year TIF.”
“We need families, and we need community; not short-term rentals,” said Commissioner Gary Todd.
“What my motion implies directly is the number that you have brought forward,” Martinisko said. “This is, in my opinion, way too many. It’s the core part of the development. It doesn’t guarantee for me that it’s gonna’ be homes for our families moving into our town, workers that are living out of town. And I need that guarantee. I have no problem with you having a vacation rental here or there or whatever. … I don’t want us to become Jackson Hole or Aspen. This is what’s been allowed in those places. This is Deadwood. This is my home. I live here. I want other families here. And so, the way it stands, I cannot say yes to this.”
Acting as board of adjustment, entertaining four separate motions, and although the use of short-term rentals was not approved, the Deadwood City Commission did approve requests for amendments to zoning districts, setbacks, and parking requirements.
The decision was preceded by a public hearing on the matter.
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said on Oct. 19, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission entertained an amendment to the zoning map for a Planned Unit Development (PUD), the applicant being Preacher Smith, LLC and TRD, LLC, which is Randy and Cheri Horner, who were in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
“The zoning request is to go from Park Forest to a Planned Unit Development boundary,” Russell said. “This allows for many different flexibilities within that boundary … within the PUD, they are requesting three traditional zoning districts. Those are R1 residential, R2 residential modified family, and commercial highway.”
Russell clarified that R1 is single family. R2 is multi-family. CH is Commercial Highway and that PUD allows for different types of flexibilities and densities.
The development lies near the Preacher Smith Monument in Deadwood.
The Deadwood Planning and Zoning Commission approved reduced setbacks and a 20% reduction in parking requirements within the PUD.
“We discussed the use of short-term rentals within The Ridge,” Russell said. “After much discussion back and forth, the planning and zoning commission opted not to make any recommendations to the city commission.”
No public input was garnered from the PUD boundary, reduced setbacks, or reduced parking requirements during the public hearing.
No one spoke in favor of short-term rentals for The Ridge during the public hearing, but several individuals spoke against the request.
Deadwood resident Josh Keehn addressed the commission, posing a question.
“When you voted to approve the $15 million TIF, was this a consideration that it would turn into vacation rentals?” Keehn asked.
Commissioner Charlie Struble said no, that is not the way she understood it to be.
“When we passed the TIF, it was understood that it was not a housing development TIF, it was an economic development TIF,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “So that meant that when they developed houses or homes for sale, they wouldn’t be limited or subjected to the state’s level of first-time home buyers or workforce housing.”
“I guess what I’m asking, is this what you envisioned when you approved the TIF?” Keehn asked.
“It wasn’t mine,” Todd. “It was sold to us as – all the studies said Deadwood needed more housing, and I looked at it as an opportunity to provide that housing, so I guess I’m a little miffed that we’re talking about short-term rentals now. And I understand it’s probably not going to be workforce housing, but I envisioned it being a family-oriented development bringing more kids to go to our school. That’s what I envisioned.”
Martinisko said she is pretty taken aback by the size of short-term rentals the developers are asking for.
“We all know we need houses for our workforce and we need houses for families, not just workforce,” Martinisko said. “So, this has been a real struggle because we want this project to go forward and be successful. That being said, we need homes that families and residents can move into and live in. We have a finite supply of homes in Deadwood. We have a growing population. And the vacation rental piece, I understand the economic side of it, but we’re in a moratorium in our current neighborhoods because it’s not inviting to families. So, I’m a bit taken aback by all of this … if this was their original plan, I don’t feel it was conveyed at the time. “
Commissioner Michael Johnson said he was with Martinisko and Todd.
“Given the fact that we were really excited about the fact of having family housing coming into Deadwood, that we could increase our population over 1,156 people, and that’s kind of where I stand.”
Todd asked how many short-term rentals the developers are talking about.
Project Engineer Leah Berg said it’s hard to put a number to it.
“Just because we have that option there, doesn’t mean that every home there is going to be a short-term rental,” said. “I think that there’s roughly about 150 potential lots as we have it master planned that could be short-term rental options … the future phases could be about 100 lots.”
Mook said she isn’t comfortable just opening up the number of short-term rentals, but would be in favor of a set percentage, at some point in the future.
Mike Rodman, representing the 14 hotels in BID #8, spoke against the request.
“We are against short-term rentals,” Rodman said. “We think it’s detrimental to the hotel business and to the business improvement districts and to the city, itself. As the city has come to rely on the BID Districts for more of the visitor needs funding, it could have an impact on all of that. So we would ask that you deny the short-term rentals for this project.”
Deadwood Stage Run resident Pat Dringman said she is on the fence without knowing exactly how many short-term rentals there would be.
“My concern has been in allowing them in this size of development, the impact if it could at some point be requested in residential areas,” Dringman said. “I know there’s a moratorium at this point, that a prior ordinance said no short-term rentals allowed in the R1 or R2 districts. So that’s a concern I have is what impact improving them going forward would have on the current residential areas and future developments, too.”
