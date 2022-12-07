Deadwood resoundingly rejects The Ridge Development zoning amendment for short-term rentals.jpg

A request on behalf of owners of The Ridge Development, which surrounds the Preacher Smith monument, for up to 150 short-term rentals in the first phase of the development and given the possibility of up to 100 in a future phase was unanimously denied by the Deadwood City Commission Monday. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD – A request by the owners of The Ridge Development, near the Preacher Smith monument in Deadwood to allow up to 150 short-terms rentals in a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at The Ridge Development was shot down unanimously by the Deadwood City Commission Monday.

In June, Deadwood approved an ordinance placing a moratorium on short-term rental allowances in its neighborhoods.

