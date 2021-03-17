Deadwood relaxes certain facets of face covering mandate

DEADWOOD — While masks are still required at city-owned and -operated buildings, including city hall and the Deadwood Rec Center, a resolution approved at Monday night’s City Commission meeting relaxes a previously enacted mask mandate from “required” to “suggested” in other city-owned locales throughout town, effective through May 17.
The resolution follows Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent executive order issued to address the spread of COVID-19 which declared a state of emergency to exist in all counties in the state through June 30.
Deadwood Transportation, Building Maintenance, and Safety Director Tom Kruzel spoke to the new resolution.
“The main change on this is in public transportation and then, within public buildings that are operated by others, but are in the city of Deadwood,” Kruzel said. “We are moving to an ‘ask, encourage.’ City of Deadwood properties that are still owned and operated by the city, I’ll use the rec center as an example, will remain ‘face coverings required’ until May 17, when we revisit that again and see where we’re at with vaccinations and numbers.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said that to clarify and to specify, “outdoor facilities, same thing?”
Kruzel said yes.
“Outdoor facilities are also going to ‘encouraged,” he said.
City Commissioner Charlie Struble asked for clarification on city-owned buildings that are rented and asked if that would be Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI).
Kruzel said the Adams Museum and the Days of ’76 Museum have the right to follow the city-owned portion of the resolution to require a mask.
“Or they also have that flexibility that they could move away from that,” he said.
Ruth said the Welcome Center and History and Information Center fall into that category, as well.
“The Square is the outdoor facility, as well as the event complex,” Ruth said, thanking staff for the updated resolution as more success is seen in vaccination saturation. “For coming up with different solutions to allow for those entities to make the appropriate designations for their facilities.”
The resolution further states that private businesses have the ability to mandate and enforce mask requirements as they deem fit.
In regard to indoor public spaces owned and operated by the city of Deadwood, mask wearing is required, with the following exceptions: persons younger than 5, when seated at a public place to eat or drink, certain medical or mental conditions, while swimming or during physical activity where the level of exertion makes it difficult to wear a face covering, and public safety workers actively engaged in a public safety role, limited to law enforcement, fire fighters, or emergency personnel.
In regard to outdoor public spaces owned by the city of Deadwood, for example, Outlaw Square, mask wearing is encouraged when gathering for more than 15 minutes and/or when 6-foot social distancing can’t be achieved or maintained.
In regard to public transportation, for example, the Deadwood trolley, mask wearing is encouraged.
Failure to comply with the requirements set forth by businesses or the city in the resolution can result in patrons being asked to vacate the premises. Failure to vacate may result in criminal prosecution as a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
