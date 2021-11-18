Deadwood recognizes 12 long-time employees

Monday, Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. presented 12 employees with certificates of appreciation for 180 years of combined service to the city. Pictured, front row from left with members of the city commission, are: Gary Todd; James Lee, 30 years; Scott Reif, 15 years; Ronda Morrison, 35 years; David Ruth, Jr.; Trevor Tridle, 5 years; Jerold (Trent) Rachetto, 25 years. Back row from left: Kevin Kuchenbecker, 15 years; Justin Lux, 10 years; Charlie Struble-Mook; Jeramy Russell, 5 years; Sharon Martinisko; Kenneth Mertens, 15 years. Not pictured: James Olson, 15 years; Lance Sandidge, five years; Cory Shafer, five years. Back row from left: Kevin Kuchenbecker, 15 years; Justin Lux, 10 years; Charlie Struble-Mook; Jeramy Russell, 5 years; Sharon Martinisko; Kenneth Mertens, 15 years. Not pictured: James Olson, 15 years; Lance Sandidge, five years; Cory Shafer, five years.
