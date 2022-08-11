Deadwood putting in a dog park?

DEADWOOD — A potential dog park location has been identified in Deadwood and Aug. 1 the Deadwood City Commission granted permission to pay $3,077 for survey work related to the potential park location near McKinley Street and Railroad Avenue.

Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said the idea for a dog park arose from the most recent comprehensive plan survey in which residents identified a dog park as a need and want.

