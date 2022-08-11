Deadwood putting in a dog park?

DEADWOOD — A potential dog park location has been identified in Deadwood and Aug. 1 the Deadwood City Commission granted permission to pay $3,077 for survey work related to the potential park location near McKinley Street and Railroad Avenue.
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said the idea for a dog park arose from the most recent comprehensive plan survey in which residents identified a dog park as a need and want.
“The work approved on Monday is replatting the multiple parcels of city-owned property into one,” said Russell. “It’s being considered here because it’s available land that needs to be cleaned up regardless of what the land actually becomes. We have made great progress cleaning it up so far.”
In addition to overall clean-up of the area, dirt work and grading will also need to be performed.
“There is a natural spring up there that has given the city and homeowners a real problem for years with ice build-up in the winter and drainage during the spring and summer,” Russell said. “We plan to correct that problem permanently, as well.”
All in all, the project is likely a couple of years away from coming to fruition, as the pooch park location, at this time, is not set in stone.
“We do not have a dog park design at this time. The only feature we would know at this time would be a fence,” Russell said. “We have only had one meeting with that neighborhood and that was six months ago. Some of the neighborhood wanted it and others had concerns. The city certainly wants to understand their wishes and needs before we make any decisions. We are in the early stages of this and if chosen as the dog park location, we are likely a couple years away before it would even be available for use.”
