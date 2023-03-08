This hillside viewshed will be protected with the city of Deadwood’s purchase of 88-plus acres in the amount of $675,000 with plans to develop non-motorized trails for public use on the property. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — A chunk of hillside that runs roughly from the houses above Williams Street, across from the Deadwood Public Library to Broken Boot Gold Mine, will be preserved and the historic viewshed protected from development, as the Deadwood City Commission granted permission to authorize Planning, Preservation, and Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker to sign closing documents on the purchase Monday.
The purchase of 88-plus acres from Fuller Brothers, LLC, in the amount of $675,000, was approved by the city commission Feb. 21.
“The Historic Preservation Commission continues to work towards preserving and protecting the viewshed of the Deadwood National Historic Landmark District,” said Kevin Kuchenbecker, planning, zoning, and historic preservation officer. “Once again, the city of Deadwood and Historic Preservation Commission has been presented with an opportunity to protect the viewshed behind the southern end of Williams Street and to the east of Denver Avenue. The property is owned by Fuller Brothers, LLC. The Historic Preservation Office has been in discussion with the Fuller Brothers to purchase and develop this area as a non-motorized trail system for use by the general public, along with preserving and protecting the viewshed of the Deadwood National Landmark District.”
As part of the purchase agreement, Fuller Brothers will donate $120,000 back to the city of Deadwood for the trails project. The purchase will be paid from Historic Preservation Capital Expense with a transfer from reserves.
“We’re pleased that we’ve come to an agreement to preserve, conserve this open land on the hillsides above the landmark district,” Kuchenbecker said. “At one point, there have been development plans drawn up and we feel that this is right along with our mission. We’ve received conservation easements on other lots around the landmark district and this will add to that protection.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko thanked Natasha Fuller, who was in attendance at the Feb. 21 commission meeting, for making the purchase happen.
“I just have to say, this is huge,” Martinisko said. “It’s another way that we’re going to preserve our town and have more access to the beautiful county around our town.”
“I, too, would like to say thank you,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “This means that, not only the city of Deadwood has the opportunity to protect this viewshed, which is very important to our National Historic Landmark, but it also gives us the opportunity to recognize … the Fuller Brothers and, specifically from, Thad. Thank you. I know this is something that he’s always thought about and it’s nice for us to be able to make this come to fruition.”
Thad Fuller was killed in a construction accident in 2022.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked what the next steps are in regard to the planned trails on the property.
Kuchenbecker said plans are to get up in the property this spring and do some hiking.
“I know Thad and I looked at some of that early on,” he said. “We’ll be looking at trying to match the donation from the Fuller Brothers with Game, Fish, & Parks trails money. When we met with them in January, we made mention to the secretary and deputy secretary of Game, Fish, & Parks and they were very excited about the opportunity, as well.”
