This hillside viewshed will be protected with the city of Deadwood’s purchase of 88-plus acres in the amount of $675,000 with plans to develop non-motorized trails for public use on the property. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — A chunk of hillside that runs roughly from the houses above Williams Street, across from the Deadwood Public Library to Broken Boot Gold Mine, will be preserved and the historic viewshed protected from development, as the Deadwood City Commission granted permission to authorize Planning, Preservation, and Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker to sign closing documents on the purchase Monday.

The purchase of 88-plus acres from Fuller Brothers, LLC, in the amount of $675,000, was approved by the city commission Feb. 21.

