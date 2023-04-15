By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD – The city of Deadwood archives grew by 138 items recently, with the Deadwood City Commission’s permission to purchase the Shane Pollreisz archival collection in the amount of $21,950 to be paid from the 2023 Historic Preservation collections and acquisitions line item.
“It truly added to and complemented our existing archival collection with photographs, ephemera, early publications promoting Deadwood and some of them being from the Jim Aplan collection that was sold over the years and tie back to part of our collection, so we feel very fortunate to continue to add to our archives to talk about and record Deadwood’s history,” said Deadwood Planning, Zoning, and Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “It’s exciting when you see new photographs or stereo views that you don’t have in your collection or when you see letters from Seth Bullock to Sol Starr from Cheyenne, Wyo. It really helps interpret and tell the story of early Deadwood.”
In October 2022 Shane Pollreisz, of Mitchell, approached the Historic Preservation Office about purchasing an assortment of archival documents, photographs, ephemera, and municipal documents as related to the city of Deadwood, Seth Bullock, and other notable citizens of Deadwood.
“At the time of the inquiry, the owner nor Historic Preservation staff, had an idea of the fair market value of this assemblage,” Kuchenbecker said.
The city hired Peg Aplan, a certified antique appraiser from Tilford to conduct a fair market appraisal.
In a letter to the city, Aplan praised the collection.
“I enjoyed viewing and researching the collection of ephemera presented to me,” Aplan said. “It is a fabulous early collection with some very unique items. The dog license stood out and I learned and enjoyed researching the family. It was very early people that came to Deadwood. There is some early and great photos in this collection. I worked confirming the photographers and dates … I feel some of these items were very early and I know my husband collected them, as they had special meaning. He had a big interest in preserving history.”
Deadwood Archivist Michael Runge said the Pollreisz collection consists of 138 individual objects, or, 75 lots.
“That were divided into six groups: books; archives, Seth Bullock papers; archives, ephemera; archives, Lucien W. Stillwell papers; arhives, John R. Jones letters; and stereoview/photographic collection,” Runge said. “The numbers within these groups vary.”
Kuchenbecker said the Historic Preservation Office offered Pollreisz $21,950 for the documents, per the Aplan appraisal report, and he accepted the offer.
“We have the opportunity – we have individuals who care about Deadwood’s history that bring those opportunities to us,” Kuchenbecker said. “We also have people who approach us straight outright.”
The items in the recently purchased collection will be made available in the next few months after they are processed into Deadwood’s collection and put up into the city’s finding aids.
“Some of the information will be digitized and available for researchers and the public to look at over the course of the next few months,” Kuchenbecker said. “These materials will be added to the Historic Preservation’s archival collection and displayed online through the City Archives search engine at: https://cityofdeadwood.pastperfectonline.com,”
