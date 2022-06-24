Deadwood proposes update to tourist conveyance ordinance governing Mt. Moriah tour buses

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission Monday heard first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 5.40 Tourist Conveyances, which governs bus tours to Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said city officials are proposing the addition of a line in the ordinance, granting the city commission authority to establish the routes tour bus companies must take to and from Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
“And a couple of other clarifications, adding K, Revocations: the annual license, once granted, may be revoked permanently or for a set period by the City Commission at the recommendation of the Parking & Transportation Committee, after a hearing is held before the license holder. All such revocation hearings will take place at a public hearing as set by the City Commission. Such revocation may be based upon written complaints or by such incidents involving the licensee for matters involving violations to this ordinance, property damage, or other City Ordinance violation which may involve the licensee,” Kuchenbecker said.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko commented on the amendments, as she sits on the Parking and Transportation Committee.
“The first one, part C, came out of the resident complaints,” Martinisko explained. “Buses going rapidly down Jackson. – Jackson’s pretty narrow, as it is, and, so, there’s been some push back because there’s nothing in writing that says we can tell them which way to go, that, plus some clerical clean-up. And then, the revocation has to do with one or two incidents … we had no teeth in which to do any follow-up or consequence when things happen with them. So that’s the purpose of this.”
Commissioner Gary Todd said he had a comment from a former tour bus operator regarding the new route.
“Is there any merit to that? Are we creating a new route that we’re proposing that is safe? Is this a better route?” Todd asked.
“I think the route’s safe,” Kuchenbecker said.
“Is the bus safe?” Martinisko said.
“We’ve had a couple of challenges, there,” Kuchenbecker said.
Second reading of the ordinance is slated for July 5.
