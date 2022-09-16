Deadwood proposes ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets

The Deadwood Parking & Transportation Committee brought forth an ordinance to the City Commission that would allow golf cart use in the city, as many businesses in Deadwood use golf carts to conduct various facets of their businesses.

Click to purchase this photo

 Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD – The first reading of an ordinance permitting the use of golf carts on city streets in Deadwood for a $50 permit fee and application process was heard by the Deadwood City Commission Sept. 6.

“This came about when the state of South Dakota decided they were no longer going to license golf carts in the state of South Dakota, but there is a provision in state law that allows municipalities to issue permits,” said Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens. “And since we have numerous businesses and residents that use golf carts to conduct their business, we came upon and created an ordinance to allow them to operate golf carts in the city limits.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.