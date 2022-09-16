Deadwood proposes ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets

The Deadwood Parking & Transportation Committee brought forth an ordinance to the City Commission that would allow golf cart use in the city, as many businesses in Deadwood use golf carts to conduct various facets of their businesses.
DEADWOOD – The first reading of an ordinance permitting the use of golf carts on city streets in Deadwood for a $50 permit fee and application process was heard by the Deadwood City Commission Sept. 6.
“This came about when the state of South Dakota decided they were no longer going to license golf carts in the state of South Dakota, but there is a provision in state law that allows municipalities to issue permits,” said Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens. “And since we have numerous businesses and residents that use golf carts to conduct their business, we came upon and created an ordinance to allow them to operate golf carts in the city limits.”
Mertens went on to say there are a couple of parameters to being granted the permit to operate a golf cart in Deadwood.
“They do have to have a licensed driver, they have to have valid proof of insurance, they have to have meet equipment requirements, and they have to pay a $50 fee,” Mertens said. The fee is annual.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if the ordinance allows for residents to cross state highways, for example, to get over to the Big D.
“By state statute they can, inside city limits,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr.
“For example, once you go past Mayor Ruth’s house, you can no longer do that,” Mertens said. “You’re on a state highway. You have to be inside the municipality limits,” Mertens said.
The ordinance also sets forth that golf cart operators must comply with all city, county, and state traffic rules and regulations applying to the operation of motor vehicles, except that a golf cart shall not be required to have a bell, horn, or directional turn signals.
Further, the operator and occupants of a golf cart must be seated at all times and it will be unlawful for more than two people to occupy the front seat while the golf cart is in motion.
The penalty for violating the ordinance will be subject to a maximum penalty of $500 or by imprisonment for a period not exceeding 30 days, or by both fine and imprisonment.
Second reading of the ordinance will be held Monday.
