Deadwood proposes moratorium on short-term rentals

DEADWOOD — Deadwood has proposed a moratorium on short-term rentals, holding a successful first reading on an ordinance addressing the matter June 6, with second reading and a public hearing regarding the ordinance set for Monday’s commission meeting.
Ordinance #1355 titled Temporary Moratorium for Additional Short-Term Rentals applies to the following zoning districts: Residential (R1), Residential Multi-Family (R2), and Planned Unit Development (P.U.D.), Public Use, Park Forest.
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said the ordinance is direction from the city commission resulting from a June 3 work session.
“What this basically stems from is some possible discrepancies within our city limits regarding short-term rentals within different zoning districts in Deadwood,” Russell said. “The idea that came out of our work session was that the Planning and Zoning Commission, the city commission, along with the HP commission, would work together as a joint meeting, to start looking at our ordinances, as well as the densities within our neighborhoods and so with that, we need more time to investigate what’s exactly going on in Deadwood with short-term rentals.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. took the floor.
“I know that a lot of you are here from Deadwood Stage Run,” Ruth said. “I will tell you that this is a process that actually started being germinated and growing when we had the conditional use hearing for 29 Van Buren. We recognized from that neighborhood that we, as a commission and as a community, needed to get together and start looking at, deciding what type of densities each neighborhood would be OK with and what would be appropriate, recognizing that I really shouldn’t mandate that Stage Run have 50% short-term rentals. You guys have a stake in what Stage Run should look like and feel like. You live there. So, that being said, we wanted to establish a committee that would have a representative from every neighborhood, as well as Planning and Zoning, Historic Preservation, and the City Commission, but know that we can’t get that going and wouldn’t be able to get it really to have a whole lot of usefulness and meat on that bone yet this summer because everyone’s so busy. So that being said, the only way we can stop people from hearing that we’re planning to do this and coming forward with short-term rental applications, we would do a moratorium that would just say for now we’re not going to allow any of them until we figure out exactly what’s good for our community.”
The ordinance states the reason for the moratorium is to preserve and enhance the character of the residential districts and to promote the public health, safety, and general welfare of the city by expressly prohibiting transient commercial use of residential property.
Further, the ordinance states a preliminary finding has been made that the city needs to further study the impacts of transient commercial use of residential property and that the public interest requires that the city study, analyze, and evaluate the impacts of transient commercial use of residential property and that preliminary findings are that it would be inappropriate to allow any additional transient commercial use of residential properties within the following zoning districts in the city of Deadwood: Residential (R1), Residential Multi-Family (R2), Planned Unit Development (P.U.D.), Public Use, Park Forest.
The ordinance is designed to ensure that more comprehensive zoning ordinance changes are made to address the transient commercial use of residential property within all of Deadwood.
The ordinance states that any person acting as an agent, real estate broker, real estate sales agent, property manager, reservation service or otherwise who arranges or negotiates for the transient use of residential property located within the aforementioned districts is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor for each day in which such residential property is used or allowed to be used for the transient commercial use of residential property.
Further, any person who uses or allows the commercial use of residential property located within the aforementioned districts is also guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor for each day in which such residential property is used, or allowed to be used for the transient commercial use of residential property.
This ordinance does not apply to transient commercial use of residential property for remuneration for a period of 14 days or less during the month of August, commencing four days immediately preceding the official start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and ending three days after the end of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The ordinance will have an immediate effect, as it has been deemed necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace, and support of the municipal government and its existing public institutions pursuant to state law and shall expire 180 days following its passage.
The short-term rental most recently in question is from the Stage Run Development and Ruth said if it were from a different neighborhood in Deadwood, there would be just as much concern from residents.
Stage Run Block Club representative Pat Dringman addressed the commission.
“It came to my attention because of a short-term rental,” Dringman said. “In a nutshell, I’ve talked to 21 of the 35 households. Only one knew of the zoning as PUD … and I understand the zoning issue and that has been turned over to the city attorney for clarification. I suppose the next step from the Stage Run, at least Stage Run Road would be dependent on what those findings are. The second issue, I believe, has been the protection of a PUD, that the current short-term rental zoning is R1 or R2 and I’m proposing and quite a few of the residents here, to call a Block Club meeting … and to come together, at least talk about what’s going on as far as short-term rentals and the zoning.”
Additionally, Dringman asked if there could be protection or modification to the current zoning to include PUDs.
“I’m speaking on my own behalf. I’m personally opposed to limit or density or limiting because then who decides who gets to, how many, who decides who gets to live next to one, who decides who gets to profit,” Dringman said. “It’s a mess.”
Ruth said the density recognizes that there are already some in existence.
“There are some that have gone through the process before, going through the state getting licensed, so we will have to have a certain number,” Ruth said. “Or maybe if that density is brand-new construction and brand-new development, it’s absolutely zero. That can be proposed as well. Those are things that we are trying to get a handle on. It is a mess, but it’s nowhere near the mess it was three years ago. For those who have been here longer than that on this commission can recognize and we’re also a lot further along in the process than other surrounding communities. We’re really trying to keep ahead of it, so that as we recognize a situation that comes up, that’s where we start trying to be a little bit more proactive.”
Deadwood City Commissioner Gary Todd said it might be a mess, but the city is really taking the issue to heart city-wide.
“It’s all over town, but it’s not just a problem,” Todd said. “It’s a nation-wide issue and we’re really trying to get a handle on it. We’ve put Jeramy with the latest technology to try and track these homes, so we are really taking it to heart.”
Deadwood Legal Counsel Quentin Riggins said with the passage of the moratorium the existing vacation rental in question would be considered grandfathered.
Deadwood Stage Run resident Kevin Wagner addressed the commission informing them he and his wife have a house listed in the development and are actively seeking to not sell it to anyone intending to do short-term or vacation rentals.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.