DEADWOOD — The city of Deadwood’s proposed 2023 budget reflects a $557,503 increase, as city commissioners considered first reading of the budget ordinance Sept. 6, which provides for $21,947,861 in appropriations for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2023, versus $21.4 million in appropriations for fiscal year 2022.
“As you know, each year, September is our date to get our budget adopted,” said Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “Again, it was not an easy year, just as last year. We did receive nearly as much CARES/American Rescue funding as our neighbors did, to have the increase in revenues. We did see some increase in sales tax, but not to equal to the increase of cost of materials, labor and such.”
Total budgeted for operations in the general fund is $8.2 million. Total historic preservation budget for 2023 is $6.9 million.
Together, these two line items comprise nearly 75% of the budget.
A total of 14 other funds are in the 2023 budget, including the following line items in the following amounts: parking and transportation $1,550,672; Business Improvement District 1-6 $425,000; bed & booze $915,855; Business Improvement District 7 $500,000; Business Improvement District 8 $400,000; Business Improvement District 9 $250,000; library $176,150; revolving loan fund $902,500; Mt. Moriah $226,000; sewer $35,000; water $951,380; TIF #10, $260,000; TIF debt service payment Optima LLC $140,000; TIF debt service payment Stage Run $14,000.
“The BID Districts aren’t city funds, but just go in and out,” McKeown said. “Same with TIFs,”
A total of $4,541,564 in taxes will be used as a means of finance for the 2023 budget.
“Property taxes, we got less than a $50,000 increase for the entire year. That didn’t go very far. So we had to get a little bit creative, but still want to keep fees to our residents as down low as possible.”
The undesignated fund balance, the number from current reserves that will be used to fund the 2023 budget is $2,133,973, up from $1,378,572 in 2022.
“All things considered, we ended up being better than what we thought,” McKeown said. “We still have to be very conservative, moving forward, in attempts to build up reserves to plan for future projects.”
Second reading of the budget ordinance is slated for Monday’s City Commission meeting.
