Deadwood
Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — The city of Deadwood’s proposed 2023 budget reflects a $557,503 increase, as city commissioners considered first reading of the budget ordinance Sept. 6, which provides for $21,947,861 in appropriations for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2023, versus $21.4 million in appropriations for fiscal year 2022.

“As you know, each year, September is our date to get our budget adopted,” said Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “Again, it was not an easy year, just as last year. We did receive nearly as much CARES/American Rescue funding as our neighbors did, to have the increase in revenues. We did see some increase in sales tax, but not to equal to the increase of cost of materials, labor and such.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.