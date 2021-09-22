Deadwood proposes $21.3M budget for 2022

DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s proposed 2022 budget reflects a $1.75 million increase, as city commissioners considered the first reading of the budget ordinance Sept. 7, which provides for $21,390,358 in appropriations for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1, 2022 versus $19.6 million ($19,636,530) in appropriations for Fiscal 2021.
“Our total budget for this year is $21,390,358,” said Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “That number looks a little bit deceiving just because some of those are interdepartmental transfers. So, when we post, we’ll deduct $2.254,664, because that’s money that’s deducted from one fund. Total operating budget for the city of Deadwood 2022 will be $19,135, 694.”
McKeown said the undesignated fund balance for 2022 is $1,268,722.
“That’s the number that we’re going to take from current reserves and we’re going to fund this year’s budget. That number last year was $1.6 (million), so we’re about $400,000 less than what we were the current year.”
Total general fund budget for 2022 is $7,621,848. Total historic preservation budget for 2022 is $6,900,000. Together, these two line items comprise nearly 70% of the budget.
A total of 15 other funds are in the 2022 budget, including the following line items in the following amounts: parking and transportation $1,453,500; Business Improvement District 1-6 $425,000; bed & booze $850,000; Business Improvement District 7 $500,000; Business Improvement District 8 $400,000; Business Improvement District 9 $225,000; library $158,571; revolving loan fund $813,100; Mt. Moriah $178,455; sewer $40,000; water $899,500; TIF debt service payment Lodge at Deadwood $400,836; TIF #10, $260,000; TIF debt service payment Optima LLC $135,971; TIF Stage Run $131,577.
“This is first reading of our budget,” said McKeown. “By state statute, we are obligated to adopt a budget each fiscal year. That is done the first meeting in September, second reading the end of September, and then, everything as far as being certified with the county, our deadline is October 1. I will say that this was a challenging budget to go into. But I’m happy to report that we’re in better condition than what we thought we were going to do. Based on, again, back to HP and all other departments. They really had to pull the reigns on some different projects. We were also able to get a lot of stuff done. As far as the ordinance itself, I just want to highlight a few things.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. thanked city staff for their hard work.
“I recognize that it has been a challenging budget season this year,” Ruth said.
Commissioner Gary Todd said there are budget items to be further discussed before second reading.
“I think there’s still a little bit of fine tuning we need to do before second reading,” Todd said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.