Deadwood progresses with pot provisions

DEADWOOD — Monday’s Deadwood City Commission meeting was a productive night regarding pot, as the commission heard first reading of three cannabis-related ordinances and approved the city’s licensing application for medical cannabis establishments.
First reading of Ordinance #1333 adding chapter 5.56 to the revised Ordinances of the City of Deadwood creating licensing provisions for medical cannabis establishments was continued from the Oct. 18 city commission meeting, as the body wished to further consider it and held work sessions to hammer out the details heard on the nine-page document Monday.
“We made some very substantial changes from the last meeting, where we continued this ordinance,” said Deadwood Legal Counsel Quentin Riggins. “Chief among them was to remove the language that provided for an auction for licenses. We also removed the number of licenses, struck that. The number of licenses will be driven, based solely upon our zoning ordinances, which provides the areas in which the establishment is located. So that is what will drive the number of licenses that will be available in Deadwood.”
Riggins said the commission also changed the fee structure substantially.
Among other stipulations, the ordinance sets forth: that both a state and local license will be required to operate a cannabis establishment in the city; applicants must submit a $10,000 non-refundable application fee; the city of Deadwood may be a medical cannabis establishment license holder and the city’s application for a cannabis establishment license will be given priority over any other application; the physical address of the prospective cannabis establishment must meet the zoning and preservation requirements in Title 17, as well as any location requirements established pursuant to SDCL 34-20G and the administrative rules promulgated thereunder; a sworn statement that no principal officer, owner, or board member has been convicted of a violent felony offense in the previous 10 years in any jurisdiction.
In regard to issuance of the license, if the applicant fails the state or local licensing process, the application fee is non-refundable; if an applicant for a cannabis establishment license is issued a license by the state, the initial application fee of $10,000 will apply toward the first annual fee of $30,000.
If a license is available, the city will issue a license following a public hearing at the next regularly scheduled committee meeting unless, among other stipulations: any owners, principal officer, or board member of the applicant is under the age of 21, has been convicted of a violent felony offense in the last 10 years in any jurisdiction, has had a cannabis establishment license revoked by the city or state, or is overdue in payment to the city of taxes, fees, fines, or penalties imposed in relation to any cannabis establishment; the proposed location does not meet the applicable zoning or location requirements.
The license expires annually and must be renewed only by making a renewal application at least 60 days prior. The first annual fee is $30,000 and subsequent annual renewal fees are $30,000 each. The annual renewal fee shall cover the costs associated with the permitting process and also includes a $5,000 fee to the city of Deadwood general fund, which will be used to provide social services for Deadwood citizens.
Failure to renew a license in accordance with the ordinance will result in immediate closure of the medical cannabis establishment.
The suspension and revocation process is covered in the ordinance, as well.
The license is non-transferable.
No cannabis dispensary may operate between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. any day of the week.
Any person who operates a cannabis establishment without a valid license is subject to a suit for injunction, as well as prosecution for a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Each day a cannabis establishment so operates is a separate offense or violation.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. thanked the commission for their work on the licensing provisions ordinance for medical cannabis establishments.
“We’ve had a few work sessions that were attended by some members of the community,” he said. “We tried to make sure we took a sensible approach at this to make sure that it was our zoning ordinances that drive the locations, as well as the interest of running those establishments, understanding that there’s a process or procedure by which they’ll have to apply to the state, as well as to the city to pass background checks and things of that nature. So, we’re getting ready for what the state is bringing forward.”
In other business, the commission approved the first reading of Ordinance #1336, extending Ordinance #1327, a temporary ordinance regarding the issuance of local medical cannabis establishment permits and/or licenses and delaying implementation of ordinance #1329 creating zoning regulations for cannabis establishments.
“It’s part of our discussion how to move forward with medical cannabis licensing. We discussed the fact we don’t have in place ordinances related to testing and growing licensing and so, this extends the moratorium that we have in place to include testing and growing facilities until we have that ordinance out, which will be the next step after second reading of 1333. So what this does is it just says that if someone applies for a testing or growing license that we don’t have in place a procedure to bring that forward to the state,” Riggins said.
“So, to clarify, that would be cultivation, manufacture, and testing are the three facilities that still have a moratorium in place,” Ruth said.
The moratorium is in place at least through Dec. 1.
First reading of Ordinance #1337 amending Ordinance #1328, creating zoning regulations for cannabis establishments, was also approved.
“This is an amendment to the zoning ordinances that we passed not that long ago, relative to medical cannabis establishments,” Riggins said. “The change to zoning ordinances in the form of distance requirements between medical cannabis establishments. This establishes a 100-feet boundary between cannabis establishments and they would have to be located within the original dedicated areas, but also be more than 100 feet away from each other.”
The ordinance states: “No cannabis dispensary may be located or operate within one thousand (1000) feet from the nearest property line of a public or private school, within 500 feet of any park, as defined herein, place of worship or within 100 feet of any other cannabis dispensary. All applicants must submit a survey from a registered land surveyor confirming these distance requirements have been met.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko emphasized that the distances are measured from the property line and pointed it out as an addition the commission made to the ordinance.
“I think that we need to be really clear that we’re speaking about property lines,” she said. “It’s 100 feet to the nearest property line. And that goes for parks, and it goes for the places of worship and everything.”
The final cannabis-related document, a licensing application for medical cannabis establishments, which mirrors the state’s application and was developed by Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell, was also approved.
