Deadwood plans new road access connecting Stage Run to city

DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission paved the way for a new roadway connecting Deadwood Stage Run development to Deadwood proper, via Burnham Avenue, by contracting for preliminary design services, construction plans, bidding, and construction administration in the amount of $152,500.
“This is something that’s been in the works for a couple of years, now,” said Deadwood Public Works Administrator Bob Nelson, Jr. “The block club really brought it to our attention, in addition to the growth that’s happening up there and the overall safety of that neighborhood. Due to the timing and the process, it’s going to take, probably six to nine months to get through this, just to get it to construction plans so that we can have something that we can get ready to fund and build.”
Commissioner Charlie Struble asked if the Burnham Avenue residents have been notified of the plans.
“Most of them know that it’s coming,” Nelson said. “I really haven’t heard any concerns. I know we’re going to be working with one of the landowners at the very top.”
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said he has spoken with quite a few landowners in the Burnham Hill area for a variety of different reasons.
“But I think they’re all pretty aware of this,” he said.
Deadwood City Commissioner Gary Todd asked what it means that the design services will be paid from offset federal grant funding.
“How we did this, Gary, was we had entry from American Rescue funds,” said Deadwood Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “We qualified for about $3 million dollars in funding, but because it was all based on population, we were only going to receive $233,000 in funding. That is not enough to do the big projects … so these are two items that have been on our Capital Improvement Plan, so the funding for that will offset our budget.”
Plans are to extend Burnham Avenue northwest approximately 2,500 linear feet from Dakota St. The project will consist of paved urban roadway with curb, gutter, and sidewalk. Utilities will consist of sanitary sewer main, water main and services to each future lot. The project will also include one pressure
reducing valve in a prefabricated building with low use and high use reducing valves.
Nelson said the length of the planned roadway is close to 1,400 feet.
“It will connect Stage Run to Deadwood and it will connect to the next phase of Stage Run,” he added.
Nelson said the earliest construction would begin on the new portion of roadway is 2023.
