Deadwood pays homage to an asteroid

DEADWOOD — “Far out!” was a saying in 1961 when Ronald Dyvig graduated from Deadwood High School. Tuesday, those in attendance at the Deadwood City Commission meeting were exclaiming the same about his stellar discovery honoring the community that houses his alma mater.
Commission President Gary Todd declared Tuesday Asteroid 123794 Deadwood Day in Deadwood.
Dyvig, the director of the Badlands Observatory in Quinn, S.D., explained how the stars aligned to make it all so.
Long story, short, Dyvig discovered a main belt asteroid. No small feat.
In doing so, he, on behalf of his graduating class of 1961, honored the community of Deadwood by naming the asteroid after his beloved hometown.
On the night of Jan. 25, 2001, Dyvig observed and recorded a main belt asteroid approximately one to two miles in diameter between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
This discovery was recorded and later confirmed by the Minor Planet Center (MPC). The MPC is located at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (SAO), and operates under the auspices of the International Astronomical Union (IAU), and NASA. It is the international clearing house for all observational data pertaining to asteroid discovery and research.
Once confirmed, Dyvig was granted the privilege of suggesting a name for his discovery, Asteroid (123794). During a Deadwood High School alumni reunion, several of his fellow classmates suggested the discovery be named in honor of the beloved community they grew up in during their adolescence – Deadwood.
Which led to a question he’s now been asked a time or two: Why did you choose to name the asteroid after Deadwood?
“It kind of comes into the category that people that are from here, have lived here, live here, can appreciate this,” Dyvig said. “If you have to ask that question, you probably can’t really comprehend the answer, because the only way that you can understand it is to be here, to have lived here, or live here. Deadwood is just such a special place.”
Dyvig’s interest in astronomy began over 60 years ago as an 11-year-old student in Deadwood. This has culminated in the construction of Badlands Observatory and an active asteroid observing program the past 20 years.
“If I would’ve thought here, heck, I guess it started back in, what, 1954, when I first got introduced into Astronomy, that I would be back here today doing this, it would have been a little bit hard to conceive,” Dyvig said. “Because up here on Forest Avenue is where we lived. My experience in astronomy started by climbing up on top of the roof of our house with a telescope. But for some reason, I connected with it and it was a life changing experience. So, it’s just been fabulous in that sense of the word.”
Dyvig’s heavy involvement with astronomy began after he received formal training in the field of astronomy/optical sciences at the University of Arizona, Tucson.
“When I left, I decided some day I would like to put together my own observatory with a research made instrument in it to see if I might be able to make some observations that might have some use on my own,” Dyvig said. “For several decades before that, as a sideline, I had been involved in telescoping.”
The 26-inch telescope that he put into Badlands Observatory was largely constructed by Dyvig, save the heavy welding and machine parts, to find asteroids classified by NASA as Near Earth Objects(NEO) and considered potentially hazardous.
“They wanted us to send in positions on anything that we found, so I would send in positions on everything that I found. Turns out, over the period of about four or five years or so, I was given discovery credit on 25 new asteroids,” Dyvig said. “One of them, of course, is now known as Deadwood.”
The naming process for an asteroid is quite formal and Dyvig was granted the privilege of suggesting a name for the asteroid and present a proposal to the International Astronomical Union’s Nomenclature Committee, which is never a guarantee.
“It’s taken several years, because it takes quite a while for the orbits of these asteroids to get known well enough to where they are awarded a permanent number and what that means is the orbit is so well-known that it probably isn’t going to get lost for 100 years,” Dyvig explained. “When this particular asteroid became permanently numbered, it became eligible for naming. It was just recently that it got approved, officially.”
Dyvig’s proposal, or Citation 123794 Deadwood, which was limited to a certain number of characters, read: “The rowdy mining camp of Deadwood, South Dakota was founded in 1876 during the Black Hills Gold Rush and was home to many colorful western characters, including Wild Bill Hickok, Calamity Jane, and Seth Bullock. Name suggested by the Deadwood High School Class of 1961.”
“That’s what’s in the permanent record with the IAU,” Dyvig said.
Dyvig was born Jan. 13, 1943 in Los Angeles, Calif., and
moved with his family to Deadwood in 1944. He attended and graduated from Deadwood School District #2 in 1961.
After graduation, he completed undergraduate education in the physical sciences at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, and Black Hills State College and taught in the Rapid City schools for several years. He later received additional formal training at the University of Arizona, Tucson.
