Deadwood paves way for first medical marijuana dispensary with change of zoning

DEADWOOD — Monday, Deadwood paved the way for its first planned pot dispensary, as a change of zoning request from the owners of the former Deadwood Home Center building was approved by the Deadwood City Commission, with the understanding that the intended use of the property under the new zoning classification is to establish a medical marijuana dispensary.
“Our applicants today are Tim and Trinity Conrad,” said Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell. “The purpose of this is a rezoning request, or a zoning amendment. The general location is 26 and 32 Charles. The purpose for this is to change from a Commercial to Commercial Enterprise.”
A staff report submitted by Russell states, “The applicant has submitted a request for a change of zoning for the purpose of operating a cannabis establishment,” Russell said. “According to Deadwood City Ordinance 1337, An Ordinance Amending Ordinance 1328, Creating Zoning Regulations for Cannabis Establishments and the City of Deadwood Cannabis Establishment Zoning Map, this property’s current zoning does not qualify for a cannabis establishment, however, the property does not fall into the prohibited areas identified by state statute and city ordinance. Because of this, the applicant may request a zoning amendment.”
Trinity and Tim Conrad submitted a letter to the commission outlining their plans.
“Currently, this property is zoned Commercial and has been vacant for more than 14 years, primarily being used for personal storage,” Trinity wrote. “We know this property has huge potential, so we are respectfully asking the zoning council to allow us to change the zoning to Commercial Enterprise District. This would allow us to use this property for more income producing businesses, including a locally owned medical cannabis dispensary in the front, with plans to add cultivation and manufacturing aspects in the future.”
Trinity went on to say that the Conrads, the majority owners, reside in Deadwood and that the property rezone would allow them to fund, with profits, a facelift on the outside of the building.
“The plans include an overall upgrade to the parking lot, the outside facade, and a full inside rebuild; something this property desperately needs,” Trinity wrote. “It also would take an under-utilized building/location and create a large revenue stream for the City of Deadwood via licensing, taxable sales, and property tax, as well as increasing activity towards the south side of town. We do believe this plan will continue to propel Deadwood into the future, and help attract more visitors to the area by servicing specific medical needs.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if the request is for the entire area around the lumber yard.
“Yes, it’s the whole piece of property,” Tim said. “And the reason it’s different pieces is I bought behind the lumber yard after I had bought the lumber yard and then we traded with the city so they could do their exit and square up their parking lot and that’s why that’s another piece. It’s everything, so we’re not just taking pieces of it.”
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if there needed to be a public hearing held on the zoning change.
Russell said no.
“For any type of zoning amendment, you actually follow any type of change to an ordinance and you have first and second reading and that’s the public’s chance to (weigh in),” Russell said. “With that being said, I did send out letters to adjacent landowners, out of respect, to let them know what was going on. The only comment that I’ve received. I received one phone call from Ron Russo, who was a little bit confused by it. He did attend our meeting and basically just said he was there to support his friend, Tim.”
The next item of business was to approve the first reading of the ordinance amending the zoning ordinance to accommodate the zoning change.
“This will just be the zoning amendment,” Russell said.
Second reading of the ordinance is anticipated to be held Dec. 20.
In other business, the commission approved first reading of Ordinance #1347, which extends two previous ordinances extending a temporary ordinance regarding the local permit and licensing cultivation, testing, and manufacturing of medical cannabis and delaying implementation of Ordinance #1329 creating zoning regulations for cannabis establishments.
“Our moratorium for testing and growing facilities for cannabis was set to expire on Dec. 1, so what we’ve done is we’ve prepared another ordinance extending that moratorium through Feb. 15 (2022),” said Deadwood Legal Counsel Quentin Riggins. “I believe that’s more than enough time and it’s likely that we’ll be repealing that ordinance before that date, but I wanted to give us plenty of time to ensure that we did that next working step.”
Martinisko wished to clarify the ordinance did not include dispensaries.
“Correct. Dispensaries have already passed. We’ve already passed that ordinance. We’re taking applications for those. This is just the growing, testing, and manufacturing,” Riggins said.
