Deadwood pauses new short-term rental approvals

DEADWOOD — In an effort to preserve its neighborhoods and address burgeoning short-term rental growth, the Deadwood City Commission passed second reading of an ordinance placing a temporary moratorium on short-term rentals Monday, stopping further approvals until city officials decide how they would like activity in this regard to proceed.
“This came out of conversation during our work session. This actually stems back much further. I know our group has been discussing this for well over a year to kind of ‘pump the brakes,’ per se, on our short-term rentals and where we allow them so we can look at densities and how it’s affecting our neighborhoods,’ said Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell. “So we pushed this forward about two weeks ago when there were some possible discrepancies with one of our ordinances, so here we are, second reading. I’ve only had positive reviews of this so far.”
Williams Street resident Brian Simon addressed the commission stating that a short-term rental in his neighborhood is causing a parking issue and has for some time.
“I have a short-term rental below me, at 478 Main St., and my concern, my problem is – and it has been – is that 478 is parking on a residential street, moving for their customers, which creates a problem for me, because they park on my side in front of my side. When I come home, I can never find parking. It becomes a real issue in the winter time,” Simon said.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. directed Simon to contact city hall for assistance.
Russell said he is aware of this situation and that there is currently nothing in city ordinance requiring short-term rentals to have off-street parking available for their customers, but that it needs to be addressed.
Stage Run Block Club Rep Pat Dringman addressed the commission, saying that members of the group met last week and were in favor of the temporary moratorium.
“There was a question, as far as, once you develop the committee moving forward, as far as a process and if people are interested in participating, you would get that information out,” Dringman said.
Ruth said it would likely not be until September until that process was started.
“As September comes, we will definitely be approaching the block club to let all of the representatives of every individual neighborhood know,” Ruth said.
Information will also be sent out via CodeRed.
Draingman also asked about the zoning in question at Deadwood Stage Run and whether or not it allows for short-term rentals.
Russel said that after Deadwood Legal Counsel Quentin Riggins’ investigation into the matter, along with his own yielded findings.
“We both believe that Stage Run was actually zoned – and our zoning map is correct at this time. We believe that when they platted, Mr. Pearson platted, that they did identify residential commercial highway public use and R2 residential two up there, so that’s good news for everybody. Our zoning map is correct and all these years where Bob believed there was an issue with our zoning map, I don’t think that there is,” Russell said. “Just so you guys know, I’m going to move forward with normal procedures for notifying somebody who’s out of compliance or operating an illegal short-term rental. I’ll be starting that process.”
Riggins agreed.
Ordinance #1355 titled Temporary Moratorium for Additional Short-Term Rentals applies to the following zoning districts: Residential (R1), Residential Multi-Family (R2), and Planned Unit Development (P.U.D.), Public Use, Park Forest.
The ordinance states the reason for the moratorium is to preserve and enhance the character of the residential districts and to promote the public health, safety, and general welfare of the city by expressly prohibiting transient commercial use of residential property.
Further, the ordinance states a preliminary finding has been made that the city needs to further study the impacts of transient commercial use of residential property and that the public interest requires that the city study, analyze, and evaluate the impacts of transient commercial use of residential property and that preliminary findings are that it would be inappropriate to allow any additional transient commercial use of residential properties within the following zoning districts in the city of Deadwood: Residential, Residential Multi-Family, Planned Unit Development, Public Use, Park Forest.
The ordinance is designed to ensure that more comprehensive zoning ordinance changes are made to address the transient commercial use of residential property within all of Deadwood.
The ordinance states that any person acting as an agent, real estate broker, real estate sales agent, property manager, reservation service or otherwise who arranges or negotiates for the transient use of residential property located within the aforementioned districts is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor for each day in which such residential property is used or allowed to be used for the transient commercial use of residential property.
Further, any person who uses or allows the commercial use of residential property located within the aforementioned districts is also guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor for each day in which such residential property is used, or allowed to be used for the transient commercial use of residential property.
This ordinance does not apply to transient commercial use of residential property for remuneration for a period of 14 days or less during the month of August, commencing four days immediately preceding the official start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and ending three days after the end of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The ordinance will have an immediate effect, as it has been deemed necessary to protect and immediately preserve the public health, safety, welfare, peace, and support of the municipal government and its existing public institutions pursuant to state law and shall expire 180 days following its passage.
