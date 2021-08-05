Deadwood OKs emergency retaining wall repairs

DEADWOOD — A failing retaining wall pressing up against a neighboring historic property prompted Deadwood city officials to take measures to mitigate it Monday.
City commissioners approved staff to hire a contractor to address emergency work on a retaining wall located at 8 Jefferson St., to relieve pressure off the wall and reduce damage to the historic structure, a home, located at 51 Van Buren St.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the Historic Preservation Office received an application for the retaining wall and that upon inspection by city staff determined the wall needed repairs.
“The wall is listed to a point where it is starting to buckle the front porch and put pressure on the house. They were entered into the program. We had the engineer up there to do the preliminary assessment, and the wall has moved quite a bit already this spring and summer. So this is emergency work to take the overburden off behind the wall, take that pressure off, allow us to go through public bidding, and then come in and replace that wall and then reclaim the yard, just to get that pressure off that wall now.”
The Historic Preservation Commission accepted this retaining wall into the program at their July 14 meeting.
“The Historic Preservation Office coordinated a site-visit with Albertson Engineering and is now recommending to the city commission to deem this retaining wall an emergency and direct staff to cause the safety measures advised in the engineer’s memo to be done in a timely, cost-effective measure,” Kuchenbecker said.
The engineer’s memo, drafted by Jared Schippers, principle engineer, states: “The retaining wall … was observed to be overturning and is now transferring lateral earth pressure onto the residence located on 51 Van Buren.”
The memo continued.
“A portion of the retaining wall is now in direct contact with a wood post as well as a small deck which is also attached to the residence,” according to the memo. “Drywall cracking was observed on the interior entry way in this same vicinity. Due to the retaining wall failure, lateral earth pressures are now being resisted by portions of the house likely not originally intended to resist lateral earth forces.”
Multiple contractors will be contacted regarding price and availability.
“This is what we consider emergency work,” Kuchenbecker said. “Otherwise, it will continue to push and cause further damage to the house.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked if the damage is occurring on the foundation.
“The foundation and the front porch,” Kuchenbecker said. “Actually, it’s starting to move the porch door and you can see, where you step onto the porch on the left-hand side, that porch is actually buckled from the pressure.”
In other business, the commission granted permission to advertise and set a bid opening at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 for the retaining wall project at 8 Jefferson Ave., with results to the City Commission Sept. 7.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if the wall is holding up a city street.
Kuchenbecker said no and that the project will be cost-shared by the owners of 8 Jefferson St.
“So they will be responsible for 10% of the cost of the wall, plus 10% of the assessed value of the house,” Kuchenbecker said.
Todd asked if an engineer’s estimate had been obtained.
Kuchenbecker said staff is still in the engineering phase.
For 2021, Kuchenbecker budgeted $400,000 for city-owned retaining walls and $363,000 in the Historic Preservation Retaining Wall Program line item.
