Deadwood OKs $9K in DHI HVAC repairs

DEADWOOD – The Adams Museum and House collections remain climate controlled, following emergency HVAC repairs at the two Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) properties recently.
June 21, the Deadwood City Commission approved $9,273 in expenditures: one, in the amount of $5,273 for an HVAC circulation pump at the Adams Museum; the other for emergency HVAC repairs to include compressor and condenser replacement at the Adams House for $4,000.
Deadwood Public Buildings, Safety, and Transportation Director Tom Kruzel said the two items were long overdue for replacement.
“The pump was 28 years old and failed and the conditioning unit was 22 years old,” Kruzel said. “One was done yesterday and the other one is being done Wednesday.”
Kruzel said had the items not been fixed, the Adams Museum would not have had any cooling.
“Because that was a cooling pump,” he said. “So, basically, no A/C. And then, the same thing with the house. No A/C. So we would have been getting high temperatures. We panic if they get over 78 degrees.”
DHI Curator of Collections Rachel Lovelace-Portal said high temperatures, especially frequent fluctuations in temperature, can be harmful to artifacts.
“When the temperature fluctuates, materials expand and contract and over time this can cause structural damage to artifacts,” Lovelace-Portal said. “For example, wooden furniture can develop cracks. Materials such as plastics and rubber can actually begin to deteriorate in high temperatures. Fluctuations in temperature cause the relative humidity to change, which also causes materials to expand and contract.”
Lovelace-Portal said keeping the temperature and humidity as stable as possible helps to prevent deterioration.
“Without a properly functioning air conditioning system, the temperature at the Adams House has been fluctuating quite a bit,” she said. “On the recent warm days we’ve had, the temperature inside the house has been between 75 and 80 degrees; on cooler days and at night the temperature drops down to 68-72 degrees. This is not only harmful to the artifacts, but also to our visitors and staff. Unfortunately on a couple of the hottest days, a few visitors who felt faint because of the heat and had to leave.”
Kruzel said city and museum officials keep a very close eye on the HVAC units.
“We monitor those spaces 24/7,” he said. “The cost of repair to replace the compressor exceeded the price of actually replacing the whole condensing unit.”
