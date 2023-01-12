Deadwood moves forward with new trail construction project

A new trail construction project in Deadwood will connect the city to lesser-known landmarks, such as Deadwood Dick’s gravesite and Mt. Roosevelt, and adjoining areas, such as Deadwood Stage Run and The Lodge at Deadwood, providing even more hiking enjoyment for locals and visitors. Pioneer file photo
DEADWOOD — On Dec. 20, 2022, the Deadwood City Commission approved a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study in the amount of $52,875 for a planned trail construction project between Deadwood and Mt. Roosevelt, including the area around Deadwood Dick’s gravesite near The Lodge at Deadwood.
Deadwood Historic Preservation and Planning Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the city of Deadwood with Main Street Initiative with funding from BID #8 are working with Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the United States Forest Service on development of a trail system between Deadwood and Mt. Roosevelt, Stage Run, and The Lodge at Deadwood.
“A requirement is the NEPA study, which shall identify wildlife habitat, cultural resources, archaeological sites, and ensure that those resources are protected during any activity on federal land,” Kuchenbecker said. “We would like to connect Deadwood to Mt. Roosevelt through a non-motorized trail that would be available for hiking, biking, running, and possibly equestrian, hooking Deadwood to the neighborhood known as Stage Run and a gravesite of Richard Clark aka Deadwood Dick, above The Lodge, that is a historical site that not very many people have the opportunity or know about, where they can hike up to and not only see that historic site, that grave, but also the views at several locations in the area are spectacular and dramatic, where you can see the prairie and hills, Deadwood, and surrounding area.”
Kuchenbecker said the study would take around six months.
“Obviously, weather permitting,” Kuchenbecker said. “We have to get out on the ground, per se, and check for those resources,” Kuchenbecker said. “That will be done by the professional archaeologist and team. Then that will be submitted to the Forest Service at the next phase in the permitting process. Trails probably wouldn’t be implemented until 2024.”
Kuchenbecker said this is one part of an overall effort for increasing recreational opportunities and access, connecting Deadwood to the natural environments.
“We are looking at other trails with BLM to the south side of Deadwood and other opportunities surrounding Deadwood,” Kuchenbecker said.
