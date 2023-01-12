Deadwood moves forward with new trail construction project

A new trail construction project in Deadwood will connect the city to lesser-known landmarks, such as Deadwood Dick’s gravesite and Mt. Roosevelt, and adjoining areas, such as Deadwood Stage Run and The Lodge at Deadwood, providing even more hiking enjoyment for locals and visitors. Pioneer file photo

DEADWOOD — On Dec. 20, 2022, the Deadwood City Commission approved a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study in the amount of $52,875 for a planned trail construction project between Deadwood and Mt. Roosevelt, including the area around Deadwood Dick’s gravesite near The Lodge at Deadwood.

Deadwood Historic Preservation and Planning Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the city of Deadwood with Main Street Initiative with funding from BID #8 are working with Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the United States Forest Service on development of a trail system between Deadwood and Mt. Roosevelt, Stage Run, and The Lodge at Deadwood.

