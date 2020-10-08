Deadwood moves forward with more Whitewood Creek clean-up

DEADWOOD — Whitewood Creek clean-up efforts from July 4, 2019 flooding continue to wind their way through Deadwood, as Monday the city commission approved entering into contract with Albertson Engineering for FEMA #123107 in the amount of $108,900 for geotechnical and survey, construction documents, bidding, and construction administration.
“When I brought the contract before you earlier this year, this project only had investigation, which was $11,000,” said Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. “This is to see it through to the end.”
Nelson said the hope is to receive 80% reimbursement from FEMA and another 10% from the state.
“This addresses Peck’s Gulch and the Comfort Inn corner, because we have some drainage that just sticks out of the side of the hill,” Nelson said. “We want to move all that, take it down Ryan Road, Burlington. We’re trying to set this forever, so we don’t have this in the future.”
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said this is a FEMA-related project for bank stabilization and storm run-off near the Comfort Inn and Ryan Road.
“There are a couple catch basins coming down the Gulch on Ryan Road down to Whitewood Creek,” Kuchenbecker said. “However, through the storm a year ago, much of the embankment behind the Comfort Inn has eroded to a point where it needs to be addressed, so we are catching storm run-off and running it down Ryan Road and taking it to Whitewood Creek. It’s safer, more efficient.”
The project will be bid with work beginning spring 2021 and completed in 2021.
The project has both a creek and a street facet.
Project plans call for increasing the volume of two retention ponds – an upper pond near the end of the cul-de-sac on Ryan Road and a lower pond, just uphill from 3 Ryan Road.
New storm sewer pipe will be added from the lower pond and extend down the Peck St. outlet into Whitewood Creek about halfway between 3 Ryan Rd. and Burlington St. Major portions of Peck St. will be repaved after the storm sewer installation.
“We’re going to catch those drainage ponds, capture that into a new storm drainage that will come down the road, out Ryan Road and then back out to the creek at a near water level, rather than just off the side of the hillside,” Kuchenbecker said. “That hillside will be stabilized and then those pipes will be taken down Ryan Road and brought down to a more appropriate entrance, a level elevation at the creek level.”
Failure to address the storm damage would result in further erosion of the hillside, likely jeopardizing property and property values in the future.
The $108,900 fee for engineering only breaks down as follows: geotechnical and survey, $15,600; construction documents, $61,500; bidding, $7,700; and construction and administration, $24,100.
“The engineers are developing a final cost estimate during the engineering stage, the majority of which will be covered through the FEMA grant,” Kuchenbecker said.
