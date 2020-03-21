Deadwood Mountain Grand to suspend operations due to COVID-19 precautions

DEADWOOD — For the safety of employees and guests and growing concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deadwood Mountain Grand is suspending operations until further notice.
Santana’s Sports Bar and Grill, Six String Restaurant and all casino table games closed at 10 p.m. on Friday. Slots will remain operational through 3 a.m. Sunday, and the hotel will close at 11 a.m. on Monday.
According to a prepared statement by resort officials, they are making the safety of their employees and our guests our top priority and are working with industry partners on recommendations for federal intervention that will help ensure the DMG – and the industry – recover from this crisis and return to provide first class service, entertainment and hospitality as soon as it is safe to do so
“As the Coronavirus Pandemic continues to grow and our concern for our employees and guests, we have made the difficult decision to suspend operations at Deadwood Mountain Grand for the immediate future,” said Deadwood Mountain Grand General Manger Susan Kightlinger. “I cannot thank our staff enough for their strength and dedication during this increasingly difficult time and look forward to welcoming everyone back when the virus subsides.”
“We are closely monitoring the CDC and Federal Government suggestions concerning the virus and apologize for the disruption,” added Kightlinger. Visit www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com for the latest updates as to when the property will reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.