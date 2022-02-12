Deadwood Mountain Grand nominated by ACM for Casino Theater of the Year award

DEADWOOD — For the second time since its July 2011 opening, Deadwood Mountain Grand (DMG) received a nomination this week for Casino Theater of the Year, handed out by the Academy of Country Music (ACM). The winner will be announced at the 57th annual ACM awards ceremony March 7 in Las Vegas, Nev.
“It’s very exciting to be recognized not only as a venue, but as a community,” said DMG General Manager Susan Kightlinger. “Artists who play Deadwood Mountain Grand not only love the venue, they love Deadwood and the people. Almost all take time during the day to explore everything Deadwood has to offer.”
DMG will compete against four other elite venues from across the country for the honor.
“This award is presented to an outstanding theater or showroom within a casino, selected by a professional panel of judges,” Kightlinger said. “The panel will submit five nominees, which will be placed on the ballot once approved by the board. The casino theater or showroom must have bought or promoted at least five country concerts/dates during the eligibility period, be in good standing with all agents, and help promote country ticket sales.”
The four other award nominees include: Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage, Calif.; Choctaw Casino in Durant, Okla.; Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nev.; and Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
DMG was previously nominated for the award in 2014. The nomination is expected to bring national attention to Deadwood, as the annual awards show is highly anticipated and viewed by country music fans across the country.
“What a testament to our team, the fans and the community as a whole,” Kightlinger said. “This nomination lets the world know how much the artists and promoters enjoy our facility and will bring national attention to our great city.”
Kightlinger said DMG currently employs between 175 and 200 people.
What’s next in the way of concert and event offerings for the multi-use facility that features a hotel, casino, casual fine dining, sports book, and event center?
“We’re still booking for the year, but there should be around 20,” Kightlinger said.
Hundreds of artists have played DMG over the past decade, including country greats Willie Nelson, the Oak Ridge Boys, Alabama, and this year’s ACM Awards host Dolly Parton.
