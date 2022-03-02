Deadwood mayoral race set

DEADWOOD — Two people returned petitions for the upcoming April 12 Deadwood mayoral election, set in motion by the expiration of incumbent Mayor David Ruth, Jr’s seat.
Deadwood Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown reported the names of the two candidates Monday morning, following the 5 p.m. Friday deadline.
“We will have two candidates for the three-year mayor seat,” McKeown said. “Todd Weber and David Ruth, Jr.”
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said as of Tuesday there were 918 voters in Deadwood.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.