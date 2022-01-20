Deadwood mayoral race set for April

DEADWOOD — The sole position open on the Deadwood city commission for the upcoming election April 12 is the three-year position of mayor, currently held by David Ruth, Jr.
Ruth told the Pioneer Tuesday he will run for a second term.
The earliest day to begin circulating or to file a petition to run for the office is Jan. 28.
City of Deadwood Assistant Finance Officer Ronda Morrison said a petition must have 5% of the registered voters, based on the number of registered voters recorded by the county auditor on the second Tuesday in January. “That number for 2022 is 910 for Deadwood,” Morrison said. “That would be 45, 50. I tell them to get 50 ‘valid’ signatures just to be safe.”
The deadline for filing a petition is 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
The deadline for voter registration is 5 p.m. March 28. Absentee ballots will be available in mid-March.
Lawrence County Deputy Auditor Robin Lucero said there were 916 active voters in Deadwood, as of Wednesday.
