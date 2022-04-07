Deadwood mayoral candidates square off on a dozen questions Tuesday

DEADWOOD — A dozen questions including, but not limited to workforce housing, medical marijuana dispensaries, keeping Main Street clean and uncluttered, even moving the Trial of Jack McCall location around were topics of discussion at Tuesday’s Deadwood mayoral candidate forum.
Incumbent David Ruth, Jr. and challenger Todd Weber squared off for just over one hour, joined by around 65 constituents in attendance at Deadwood City Hall and a dozen on Zoom, the evening’s forum moderated by former long-time Deadwood Mayor Francis Toscana.
Ruth said the reason he wants to be mayor again is simple.
“(I’m a) Fifth-generation Deadwood resident,” Ruth said. “Deadwood is my life. My community, my family has always been centered around here, in Deadwood. My great-grandfather came in 1876. There’s a building with my family’s name on it and that is something that I’m very proud of. Proud of the fact that my family has always been here. Eight years ago, as a resident, I decided that it was important to get involved and not just voice concerns, but actually help try and find those solutions. And for the past eight years, I’ve been involved in this commission and it’s been an honor to serve the people of Deadwood. And I look forward to serving another three years for you.”
Weber said he decided to seek office right around the first of the year, motivated by the establishment of Deadwood’s marijuana ordinances.
“I heard that Dave has run unopposed, and I thought to myself, ‘You know what? There shouldn’t be any running unopposed.’ So I came to the first meeting late last summer to see what a mayor actually does. I sat in the back of the room and I heard that – the very first meeting I came to, that they were finalizing that ordinance to have an unlimited number of dispensaries and I stood up and we’ve gone back and forth … and I have come from three different states that have legalized it and I pleaded and asked and said ‘Can we start low?’ And ultimately, I felt like I wasn’t represented at that point, as a citizen of Deadwood … basically I want to represent the people of Deadwood. I want the communication from city hall to the citizens to be more accessible and open.”
Toscana ended the evening by encouraging Deadwood’s citizens to get out and vote 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday at city hall and said voters are able to vote absentee at city hall now during normal business hours.
“Last time I had the opportunity to do this, six years ago, the election came down to one vote,” Toscana said. “So if you think your vote doesn’t count, it really does.”
The Pioneer will publish candidate questionnaires from the two in Saturday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
