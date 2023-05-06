By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Finances, roles of city departments, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce events, and even a bit of reflection back to 2016 were all topics covered by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. at his State of the City address April 25, with around 40 in attendance at Deadwood City Hall.
Finances
“Our budget for 2023 is almost $22 million. This includes $2.56 million in revenues from enterprise funds such as water, sewer and parking; $7 million from gaming and state shared revenues; $7.3 million from a variety of tax revenues, $2.1 million from the City’s reserves and the balance from inter-transfers of funds for capital improvement projects in the current year,” said Ruth. “While these projects are being constructed without raising taxes, issuing bonds, or borrowing money and our reserves are adequate for the overall financial health of the community, we will need to develop a plan to increase revenues over the next few years. Our goal is to keep property taxes as low as possible, and the city has been blessed with a strong revenue stream from sales taxes – which are paid primarily by the nearly two and a half million visitors annually to our community.”
Deadwood’s General Fund budget represents about $7.36 million in expenditures for this year.
“Keep in mind this is separate from Historic Preservation and enterprise funds. Public Safety, Police and Fire, represent a little under 50% of the budget with General Government at $2.1 million and Public Works a little over $1.7 million, while the balance is Parks, Planning and Zoning with no current obligation for debt service under the general fund,” Ruth said.
The enterprise funds reside as restricted to only be used for specific expenses within South Dakota Codified Law such as revolving loan funds, parking and transportation, water and sewer, bed and booze, BID (Business Improvement Districts) dollars and the library.
Ruth said there are financial issues the city must address in coming years.
“Among them are increasing expenses associated with limited ways for a municipality to create revenues,” Ruth said. “This needs to include proactive planning for future bonded projects for Historic Preservation and a look at the state’s formula for gaming revenues.”
Ruth said property taxes collected in Deadwood go primarily to the school district and the county.
“Only a percentage of your property tax payment goes to the city of Deadwood,” he said. “Property taxes are based on the valuation of your homes and businesses. This valuation is not set by the city — it’s determined by Lawrence County.”
The total property valuation within Deadwood has increased to $281 million since 2000 or nearly doubled.
“This increase in valuation resulted in the city mill levy — the actual tax rate you pay to the city – being reduced from nearly 25 mills in 1988 to 4.389 mills last year,” Ruth said. “If your taxes went up this past year, it’s not because of the Deadwood mill levy. It’s probably due to an increase in your property’s valuation.”
Ruth went on to say that gaming has helped increase the valuation of the city, and as a result the industry has taken on a larger share of the property tax responsibility.
“It’s hard to talk about a “typical $200,000 house” in today’s market,” Ruth said. “But based on the mill levy today, the owner of such a house pays about $2,800 a year in Deadwood, of which we would receive approximately $878 dollars.”
Sales tax revenues have increased dramatically in Deadwood following the pandemic to $4.3 million.
“That’s a $2.7 million dollar increase since 2005 and a $1.7 million increase over 2020,” Ruth said. “Deadwood ranks 61st among South Dakota’s 310 cities and towns in terms of population. But in terms of sales tax revenue, we rank 11th statewide, which speaks very well for our business community and the sales tax. As a side note, Lawrence County ranks fifth in the state for property valuation out of the 66 counties.”
Ruth said that as far as gaming revenues to support the city’s historic preservation efforts, Deadwood is not seeing major increases, due to the $6.8 million cap and that the amount above $6.8 million is part of a complex state formula and that while funding is relatively flat, expenses continue to inflate.
Ruth pointed out the importance of historic preservation (HP) funds and the gaming industry to Deadwood, as well as the percentage of HP funds supporting each of the other departments in the city.
“This is to the tune of a little over $1.4 million from the Historic Preservation budget. And how it allows a community of our size to host the number of visitors we see each year,” Ruth said.
In summary, Deadwood’s sales tax revenues have risen, property values increased, and overall gaming revenue is slightly up, while the unemployment rate is currently at 3 percent.
“Building permit values continue to be strong. Housing is a major concern for
Deadwood and must continue to be a focus of the community,” Ruth said. “We have been working with developers to encourage workforce housing in Deadwood.”
City department activity
The Deadwood Police Department has seen an increase in calls mainly due to the increase in visitation and as a result has been conducting more foot patrols.
“If you think the police do nothing but write tickets, check out these numbers,” Ruth said. “The department issues double the number of warnings compared to the traffic citations. We have seen an increase in traffic speeds and we ask you to slow down throughout town.”
DUI arrests are flat from last year but up slightly from the previous two years.
“We continue to encourage residents and visitors to use transportation alternatives like the Deadwood Trolley, taxicabs, and any other designated driver, rather than getting behind the wheel,” Ruth said.
The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department has seen a continual increase in calls over the past several years.
“In 2022, they had nearly 150 calls for service, alone,” Ruth said. “The members of the department are dedicated volunteers who take their job seriously and consistently strive to become more effective in their responses to emergencies.”
The roster of the volunteer fire department currently stands at 32 members, up since the last State of City address.
“They are always in a recruitment mode so if you are interested, please contact a member. Another interesting fact is 3,275 hours were volunteered by Deadwood’s firefighters last year, saving the city of Deadwood more than $80,000,” Ruth said. “Of the 3,200-plus volunteer hours, 954 hours were spent in incident response, over 1,000 hours in training and education and 1,304 hours in community activities.”
The department is also restoring the 1947 Deadwood Fire Truck for use in area parades.
The Deadwood Public Library has seen an increase in every category they track including visitation, circulation, computer use and program attendance.
Planning and Zoning department is working on several on-line resources for residents and businesses to have better access to GIS information. The city commission established a Short-Term Rental Task Force through the Planning & Zoning office to address the nationwide concern of vacation rentals.
“The task force met four times and came up with recommendations for ordinance revisions which will protect our housing stock and our historic districts,” Ruth said. “We are fortunate Deadwood recognized this issue very early on, in 2004, and has been able to control this matter. We also track short-term rentals compliance with the software called Harmari.”
Historic Preservation has been working on reviewing, updating, and developing programs to better serve residents.
“During the pandemic, many of these programs were put on hiatus but are now fully funded and being used by a variety of residents and businesses,” Ruth said. “Historic Preservation not only protects our architectural heritage but works to tell the full story of Deadwood rich and unique history. This can be in the form of programs such as the Wall of Fame or Century Awards, to Ghost Mural restorations. The office continues to create interpretive opportunities through exhibits and outdoor panels. We are fortunate to capture our archaeological history as well during new construction.”
Deadwood contracted with Walker Consultants to develop a Parking Management plan.
“This plan will help the city prepare for future growth, parking enhancements, and possible changes,” Ruth said. “It will also serve as a strategic roadmap to guide parking operations, policies, and management.”
Public Works staff is working with the Towey Design Group on a Water Modeling Project to address the capacity of our current water system.
“The focus is to ensure the necessary storage and redundancy are available to our existing customers, as well as the new proposed developments,” Ruth said.
The Parks, Recreation and Events Department has been busy enhancing and improving the Whitewood Creek access, parks, playgrounds, and a potential dog park.
“The Parks Department is working in conjunction with the Northern Hills Recreation Board, Bureau of Land Management, National Forest Service, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks and the private sector to develop and enhance the trail system in and around Deadwood,” Ruth said.
The Rec Center is in the process of implementing new programs to offer their members a variety of new activities.
“And we’ve added a valuable addition to Deadwood with the Outlaw Square and all the programming taking place at this picturesque fantastic venue,” Ruth said. “I am pleased to say all the events continue to see record attendance.”
In looking toward Deadwood’s future, Ruth said there are big projects on the horizon that are in the planning process.
“We are working with local, state, and federal agencies on improving recreational opportunities in the area such as trails and community park enhancements. This includes continuing to clean up and develop access to Ruth pointed out three large development projects in Deadwood: Phase III of Deadwood Stage Run, The Ridge at Deadwood, and Boot Hill Estates.
“We are striving to ensure there are workforce and affordable housing included within these developments,” Ruth said. “In fact, we have a new 63-unit apartment complex with the foundation already in the ground and another 80-unit complex planned in Stage Run. But we need to work as a community to identify funding sources, become creative and amplify the awareness to our need to increase the opportunities for Deadwood to gain additional revenues. Ideas floating around are an increase in BID taxes, sales taxes or a change in the gaming revenue formula.”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.