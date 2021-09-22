Deadwood man sentenced in theft case

DEADWOOD — A man originally facing felony charges for burglarizing hotel rooms in July pleaded guilty to lessor petty theft charges and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Sept. 7.
Smarkel Sanchez, 25, of Deadwood was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 28 and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, one for each of two Blackstone Lodge hotel rooms he entered without permission on July 24. Second-degree burglary is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Smarkel, pleaded guilty by power of attorney Sept. 7 to one count of first-degree petty theft and one count of second-degree petty theft, both misdemeanors.
He was sentenced to two days in jail per charge and given credit for time served of two days, the sentences to run concurrently. Smarkel is also responsible for paying a $226.80 fine, court costs of $175, and reimbursing Lawrence County for $598.20 in court-appointed attorney fees.
According to court documents, on July 24 at approximately 7:59 p.m., police responded to the Blackstone Lodge for a report of a theft and were advised an employee was suspected of stealing money from a guest’s room.
The victims told police one of the hotel employees was outside watching them unload their vehicle. They stayed in their room approximately two hours and then went to the hot tubs with the three other people occupying their room.
When one of the other room occupants returned upstairs to the room, he opened the door and observed Sanchez in the room. Sanchez left the room and the room occupant went back downstairs and advised the others of what had occurred and found it odd the employee was in the room at that time of night for no reason. The victims told police four of them were each missing $40 from their wallets.
When the hotel manager was made aware of the incident, she told Sanchez he could not leave the hotel until he spoke with police. Sanchez immediately went into the employees’ private bathroom.
Police spoke with Sanchez, a resident of the Dominican Republic, who advised them he does not speak English well. Sanchez denied taking any money from the room and advised he did go into the room, but it was on accident.
During a search of his person and bag, police found $75 in Sanchez’s bag and an unknown amount of cash in his wallet.
During a search of the employee bathroom, police found $200 in $20 bills and a $100 bill. When police asked Sanchez about the money, he denied any knowledge of the money and acted confused.
Sanchez was arrested for burglary. Police reimbursed the four victims their $40 each and placed the additional $140 in evidence for possible other victims to come forward.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.