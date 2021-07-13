Deadwood man pleads not guilty to 8th DUI

DEADWOOD — A Deadwood man who racked up his eighth DUI charge after allegedly leaving the bar in Lead and driving home to Deadwood pleaded not guilty to the charges against him before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Sigel Joe Antuna, Jr., 62, of Deadwood was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 2 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in his blood.
Because Antuna has been convicted of seven other DUIs within the last 25 years, two of those within 10 years, the offense is enhanced to a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
He was also charged by information May 21 with reckless driving, and driving under revocation, both Class 1 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
According to court documents, at approximately 12:14 a.m. May 21, police observed a pickup traveling east at 35 mph near East Main Street and Washington Street in Lead, going toward Deadwood.
Police turned around and followed the vehicle, observing several fresh tracks left on the roadway in the rain, which allegedly showed that the vehicle had left its lane of travel and went completely into the other lane of travel several times. Police say two times, the tracks appeared to have almost run off the road on the opposing side of the roadway.
Police caught up to the vehicle in Deadwood. The vehicle was allegedly in the opposing lane of travel when police approached it. When police initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle turned right and drove over a curb into the parking lot of 311 Cliff St.
The driver, identified as Atuna, advised police he did not have an active driver’s license. Antuna allegedly told police he had approximately four mixed drinks that night and had just left the bar in Lead.
When police asked him, on a scale of 1-10, how drunk he was, Antuna allegedly replied, “8.” When police asked him to perform a series of field sobriety tests, Antuna allegedly said he could not do them and declined to do them.
Antuna was arrested for DUI. His PBT was .214% at 1:05 a.m.
Antuna’s seven other DUI convictions are as follows: Aug. 14, 1996, June 9, 1998, and Feb. 2, 1999 in Lawrence County; Sept. 15, 2003, March 2, 2012, and May 23, 2019 in Meade County; Feb. 2, 2009 in Pennington County.
Antuna is free on $10,000 bond. He is due back in court Aug. 24.
