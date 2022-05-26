Deadwood man indicted on child pornography charges

RAPID CITY — A Deadwood man has be indicted by a federal grand jury for receipt of child pornography, obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children, and possession of child pornography.
Dean Russell Schallenkamp, 60, was pleaded not guilty to the charges May 20 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann.
Schallenkamp was federally indicted following a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children generated by Microsoft. The charges relate to Schallenkamp receiving and possessing child pornography between March 2011 and September 2021, at Deadwood.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum of five up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, mandatory minimum of five years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is a joint effort between the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office.
