Deadwood man earns Distinguished Flying Cross with 4,754 hours of Vietnam combat flight time

DEADWOOD — Rick Goeringer left Deadwood the day after he graduated from high school and three months later, he enlisted in the Army, eventually going on to serve as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, where he earned various accolades.
“September 1963, I enlisted in the Army and I enlisted with my home address being here and I got out in 1974, 12 years later. I enlisted. I went through the ranks. Came out as a captain,” said Goeringer.
Goeringer was in the first class of warrant officer candidates to be trained to fly helicopters in Vietnam. He served in Vietnam for two consecutive years, logging an impressive 4,754 combat flight hours.
“The Vietnam War started in August of ’64 and I was there,” Goeringer said. “I was on the scene when it started.”
Goeringer served in Vietnam in 1966, 1967, and 1968. From there, he returned to the United States and served as an instructor pilot in Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Ga., where he got a direct commission in the infantry.
“From there, I went to Germany and I had a pretty interesting time in Germany, including 19 months as a mechanized infantry company commander,” Goeringer said. “Then I went to the 1st Armored Division, G2, which is the intelligence branch, and I was a G2 operations officer up there for about two years, came back, went to the advanced course, and got out.”
Following his service, Goeringer resided in Nashville, Tenn., where he operated a national wedding photography business for 30 years.
“And moved home in 2002 to Deadwood to the house I grew up in out on (Highway) 385 and my wife took over the photography business,” Goeringer said.
Goeringer said serving in the Vietnam War was a major challenge to him.
“I thoroughly enjoyed the challenge. I did a lot of interesting things. I flew 4,754 combat hours in two years and got several medals,” he said. “The Distinguished Flying Cross is the highest award I got and I prize that because I share it with several people, the most famous, Joe Foss.”
One of the most impactful ventures he had was during his enlistment, but prior to attending flight school on the tallest mountain in Taiwan at an Air Force station.
“And on that station, there were people from every branch of the service and
we were communication intelligence people,” Goeringer said. “We listened to th
Red Chinese pop their first A-bomb in the Gobi Desert. And I was sittin’ up there
listening to that radio traffic. At the same time I was doing that, all over southeast Asia, there were other units doing the same thing, keeping track of the Chinese. One of those units was the USS Mattox and the Mattox was the ship in the South China Sea that the North Vietnamese took an exception to and sent out two PT boats to shoot at it. President Johnson used that as an excuse
to start the Vietnam War. The next day, I
was on a Café Pacific airliner to Bangkok to do the same thing.”
Goeringer described another satisfying stint.
“When you get a direct commission, you have to pick a branch. And I picked infantry,” he said. “Infantry officers didn’t look at pilots real favorably. We were kind of, like, substandard. We had to maintain our flight time and advance as infantrymen. And I did. Not only did I do it, but I got to ride infantry mechanized rifle company for 19 months in Germany and that just didn’t happen a lot. But I did a few things to get there. And from there, I went up to the 1st Armored Division as a G2. And in that position, I was the key guy in Europe keeping track of the Yom Kippur War and basically, we were the reserve force for the Allied Command Europe and I was the G2 Operations Officer and had to keep track of what the Egyptians and the Israelis were doing to each other, because we needed to be ready to go there if we needed to.”
Goeringer earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for flying and leading a 100-helicopter combat assault into the Delta area of South Vietnam.
“It was pretty rough,” he said. “I also got a Purple Heart that day.”
He also earned two Bronze Stars.
Also, for each 25 of the 4,754 combat hours he flew, he received an air medal.
“I got 54 oak leaf clusters to the air medal,” he said. “I’ve never met anybody that was anywhere near that. So I flew a lot.”
Goeringer estimates that around one-third of his flight time consisted of night flights, not the choicest flight time in Vietnam, but one he set out to master.
“Because I did that night flying, I drew the attention of some special forces people, and they started asking for me by name to do night insertions and extractions and I think that’s one of the major contributing factors why I got direct commission as a first lieutenant out of Vietnam, when I got back to the states,” he explained. “That was not heard of.”
How does he feel about his service and military career?
“Great,” Goeringer said. “I’m very pleased with all I did, accomplished, and I wouldn’t change anything about it.”
His only regret is not attending West Point after being accepted.
“I decided to get married, but you can’t go to West Point if you’re married, so that didn’t work out,” Goeringer said. “I didn’t get married, but it stopped me from going to West Point. If I had it to do over, I think I would have turned down the wedding and gone to West Point. I also like to say that because I did that, I ended up meeting Joanann, my wife of 36 years, going on 37.”
Goeringer said normally on Veterans Day, he attends the memorial service at Mt. Moriah and visits Black Hills National Cemetery, where three family members were laid to rest.
“Basically just remembering the folks that went before me,” he said. “I mean, World War I, World War II, Korea. There are a lot of people that have fought for this country. A lot. A lot have died for this country … It’s interesting. The medals, the service, the rank didn’t mean that much to me as I did it. Now that I’m 76 years old, it means more. It does. You know, the really cool thing to me is the ones that are following behind me. The ones that are picking up the baton. This country’s got a lot of ‘em.”
When asked what it means to him when someone says, “Thank you for your service,” Goeringer said the following.
“Well, first of all, I’ve got to go back to the first time I heard it – 1991,” he said, adding it was Vietnam Veterans who taught Americans to thank servicemen by meeting those returning from Desert Storm to Dover, Delaware. “They greeted every single person who came down off those airplanes and thanked them for their service and welcomed them home … the next week, I had somebody say to me, ‘Thank you for your service.’ Literally, my mouth fell open. I didn’t know what to say … The first time I heard it, it really stopped me. Today, I never get tired of it. Never. I could hear it 50 times a day and it’s fine with me.”
