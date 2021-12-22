Deadwood man admits to knifing former boyfriend

DEADWOOD — A local man who admitted to inflicting a significant knife wound on his former boyfriend’s torso during an altercation at their Deadwood residence pleaded guilty to the charge against him before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer on Dec. 9 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Phillip Lawrence Trujillo, 36, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 6 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald said Trujillo pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 9.
Fitzgerald said the injury to the victim was serious, requiring hospitalization.
“He’s just lucky it didn’t cut any internal organs,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s just lucky it wasn’t worse.”
Court documents say at approximately 5:22 a.m. Sept. 27, police were dispatched to 45 Terrace Street in Deadwood to investigate a male subject who had sustained a laceration from a sharp weapon.
When police made contact with the reporting party, Trujillo, the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person was observed, his eyes observed to be bloodshot and glassy. Trujillo was also unsteady on his feet while waiting at the front door to the residence.
Police observed the male victim who sustained the injury rocking back and forth on the edge of the bathtub, bleeding from an approximately nine- to 10-inch laceration on the right side of his torso. The victim attempted to stand up, but police instructed him to remain seated and not move, as he would cause more bleeding.
Police observed multiple knives and machetes in the living room area, including a long all-black fixed blade knife laying on the coffee table directly in front of where Trujillo stated he was seated on the couch.
Police observed the knife to have a dark red substance on the blade and a light-colored towel with blood on it on the couch where Trujillo stated the victim was seated.
The victim told police he did not remember what happened and did not see the weapon Trujillo used to inflict the victim’s injury. The victim said all he knew was that Trujillo had cut him and his injury hurt very bad.
Trujillo told police he had been in a relationship with the victim and they broke up three to four months prior. Trujillo said he and the victim still lived together at 45 Terrace Street. Trujillo said there had been an argument between him and the victim about their living situation and the victim’s new boyfriend. Trujillo said the same time the argument was taking place, he was playing with his knives.
Police told Trujillo it did not make sense to be having an argument with someone and playing with knives at the same time.
When police asked if while arguing with the victim, he had swiped at him with a weapon in an attempt to scare him and made contact with his body, Trujillo responded by saying “yeah.”
Trujillo was arrested and police seized multiple machetes, knives, and two samurai swords from the residence and other evidence.
Fitzgerald said Trujillo is slated for sentencing Feb. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m.
At sentencing, Fitzgerald said he will recommend a lengthy jail sentence for the defendant and restitution to the victim.
“The hospital bill that I’m looking at is at least $16,000,” Fitzgerald said.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Trujillo is free on $10,000 bond.
