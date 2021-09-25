Deadwood looks at cannabis moratorium extension

DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission passed a resolution extending the temporary ordinance regarding issuance of medical cannabis and approved first reading of an ordinance that will extend the city’s cannabis moratorium, in light of cloudy current state regulations.
Deadwood Legal Counsel Quentin Riggins addressed the commission regarding the moratorium ordinance, which was previously passed June 10 and subsequently up for extension.
“We’re coming up on a potential deadline with regards to the medical cannabis ordinances that we have,” Riggins said. “Due to the fact that the state passed some of their guidelines with respect to medical cannabis, it’s still in a bit of a state of flux, given that the legislature rejected some of the Department of Health’s recommendations. I don’t know whether Department of Health is going to go back with more recommendations, which would trigger a second run at this, but to be safe and in order to give us the time we need to finish our cannabis ordinances, I did not feel that anyone that would apply to the state could meet our zoning requirements, etcetera and so I wanted to get a moratorium put in place through December. That way, it gives us the initial time to do what we need to do.”
Riggins told the commission he wanted the resolution extending the temporary ordinance regarding issuance of medical cannabis passed first on the agenda, so it would go into effect immediately.
“That way, if anyone is trying to or wants to know what Deadwood is doing with respect to medical cannabis, they know that that moratorium is extended through December (1),” Riggins said.
The commission then considered first reading of a moratorium extension ordinance.
“Since we did an ordinance that put in place a first moratorium, I wanted to do an ordinance to extend that, as well,” Riggins said.
He recommended that a second reading of the ordinance be heard on Monday.
Commissioner Gary Todd said he couldn’t imagine Deadwood would be any more ready by Dec. 1 and asked if the moratorium could be dissolved before Dec. 1.
“We can do away with the moratorium at any point. Frankly, that would be the goal,” Riggins said. “I’d like to have our medical cannabis ordinances in place so that we can get rid of the moratorium before that day if it’s at all possible to do so.”
In August, Deadwood passed a cannabis zoning establishments ordinance that allows both recreational and medical dispensaries, as well as cannabis cultivation, testing, and manufacturing facilities in commercial highway districts on the outskirts of town toward Highway 14A, for example, near the Amish Furniture Store and Highway 385 near Pluma.
The city will only be allowed to have a certain number of facilities, due to the 1,000 feet from a school and 500 feet from a park or place of worship stipulation the ordinance carries.
Deadwood City Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said previously the circle prohibiting the facilities encompasses pretty much the entire town.
Following the ordinance eliminates Historic Main Street as an option for commercial cannabis ventures, as 1,000 feet from Deadwood Elementary School runs down to Wall Street and everything north of that on Main Street to Tin Lizzie is zoned regular commercial, not commercial highway.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.