Deadwood Live! donates $2K to local causes

DEADWOOD — Friday, Twin City Animal Shelter and Feeding Deadwood were bolstered by Deadwood Live! ticket sales, as each entity received a $1,000 donation to further their respective cause, courtesy of Oswald Entertainment Group (OEG).
“We’re taking 50 cents a ticket sold to Deadwood Live! shows and picking a cause each show,” said OEG Owner Mark Oswald. “On behalf of the cast, the crew, the bands, the loaders, the riggers, the front of house, the security, and our properties around here — it’s a collective effort — we just want to give you that check.”
Volunteer Connie Schlepp accepted a $1,000 check to Twin City Animal Shelter and said the money will be helpful in administering the shelter’s spay and neuter program, where they pay up to 100% of the cost of spay and neuter services for cats or dogs in Lead or Deadwood.
“We also run community food out of there, community houses, and any other thing we can help people with to keep an animal in their home, rather than having it end up in a shelter,” Schlepp said, adding that the shelter is run completely by volunteers, with no paid employees.
Oswald said the good news is, both the Big & Rich and Sublime shows held over the Memorial Day weekend did really well, so the 50 cents per ticket for approximately 2,100-2,200 tickets is being put to good use in the community.
Volunteer Kerry Ruth accepted a $1,000 check to Feeding Deadwood and said the money will be very helpful in continuing that program’s efforts, as well, as every penny spent by the organization goes straight to groceries.
“We do a weekly food distribution in Deadwood, called the grocery bag distribution and all volunteers,” Ruth said. “We’re serving about 25-30 households every week. And, then, once a month we have the food truck come and we see about 50 to 75 families show up then. We do some deliveries. Lots of elderly people in our community.”
Feeding Deadwood started during the pandemic.
“And then realized that there was a continual need that maybe wasn’t related to that, so we’re still going,” Ruth said. “But we can’t do it without donations from the community.”
Oswald said the collaborative effort surrounding the concert series is encouraging.
“By donating the money back to the organizations, it really gives back to the city, which is what we wanted to do,” said Outlaw Square Manager Bobby Rock.
Silverado Managing Partner Tom Rensch thanked Oswald for putting the concert series together to show Deadwood what Outlaw Square can do.
Tim Conrad of Hickok’s said the square is the best thing that ever happened to Deadwood.
“I wish I would’ve had this when my kids were growing up,” Conrad said. “What a great addition and a great thing for Deadwood.”
Oswald thanked Mayor David Ruth, Jr. for helping navigate all the entities required to put the concert series together.
“It’s actually very humbling to be reminded of what community is in Deadwood and it’s the business community, as well as the residential community coming together to help solve some challenges in our community, as well as support some worthwhile causes,” Ruth said. “And, so, with that, we say thank you again.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.