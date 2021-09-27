Deadwood-Lead Economic Development names new executive director

DEADWOOD — A recent University of South Dakota grad and Pierre native has been named new executive director for the Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation (DLEDC).
Jace Jerome assumed his new post Sept. 13 and his office will be housed at Lead City Hall.
“Right now, it’s truly an exciting time for Deadwood, Lead, and also all of Western South Dakota,” Jerome said. “We have a lot of growth going on right here.”
For the last four years, Jerome has been business consulting.
“Three years of that was with early stage biotechnology companies,” he said. “Then the last year was working with early stage research technologies, so that would be patents, PHd researchers, and then we helped them with the business development side … in terms of the hi-tech, really exciting projects going on, the Sanford Labs checked that box for me. Not only with everything that can happen in the lab, but also bringing new people in, potential spin-off companies coming out of that and hopefully staying in South Dakota.”
DLEDC Board President Casey Derflinger shared why the organization thought Jerome was the best candidate for the position.
“Jace is a very sharp and energetic young man that wants to immediately be involved in the communities,” Derflinger said. “This is one of the traits we were looking for in this position. For his age, he’s had quite a bit of experience that will also aid him in this job. He’s also familiar with our communities.”
Jerome said he experienced first-hand one of the areas he sees as having great growth potential.
“Honestly, number one right now is housing,” he said. “Affordable housing, obviously. The current housing market has influxed quite a bit. It’s just extremely expensive and a bit ironic that I come in and that’s kind of the number one goal right now and I literally couldn’t find a place to live right away.”
Derflinger said Jerome’s responsibilities include focusing on job creation, retention, and expansion of existing businesses, as well as attraction of new businesses and workforce housing.
“In addition, Jace will oversee the general management of the DLEDC and our revolving loan fund, with the guidance of the DLEDC board of directors,” Derflinger said.
Jerome said DLEDC is currently moving forward with an updated housing study to address the aforementioned needs.
“Land that we can develop, current properties that need remodeled, renovated, potential buildings,” he added. “The upper floors of buildings. What can we do with those?”
Jerome said building relationships and gathering as much information as he can from individuals who have been in the area a number of years are also critical to his start-up success in moving DLEDC initiatives forward.
“Trying to add creative thought on what is Lead-Deadwood in five, 10 years? How does it change with the lab coming in,” Jerome said.
Jerome was born and raised in Pierre and completed both his undergrad and graduate work at USD. He feels that the beauty of the Black Hills makes it attractive for a business boom.
“This is the one part of the state I could always see myself coming back to,” he said. “I love the outdoors. I think it is absolutely beautiful out here. It provides activities even during winters to get out and ski, snowboard, do different hiking activities.”
Jerome said the increasing number of people moving to the state translates into an increase in the workforce.
“Trends are looking for that to continue,” he said. “We’re seeing a ton of growth in the tourism. A lot of people looking at this as the next place to live for them.”
Jerome said a key factor in moving forward is already something he’s witnessed.
“I see a lot of people who are really passionate about Deadwood and the Lead area and honestly that’s very unique, but also really cool to work with those kinds of people,” Jerome said.
