Deadwood-Lead Economic Development hires new director

DEADWOOD — There’s a new Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation director in town.
Wednesday, Emma Garvin set up shop in her new Lead City Hall office and is ready to tackle the initiatives set forth by her board, largely focusing on job creation, retention and expansion of existing businesses, attraction of new businesses, and workforce housing.
Garvin, from Sturgis, most recently served as the executive director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame and said she sought the economic development director position, as she felt it was a great fit for her.
“I have almost 20 years’ experience running non-profits for some of the largest non-profits in the country. I’ve worked for United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and Girl Scouts. A lot of that’s been dedicated to development and raising funds for non-profit organizations and starting new non-profit programs and organizations. That’s really where my passion is,” Garvin said. “So I think that really lends itself perfectly to this job. Most of that was in community-impacted, community development work, so that’s really what drew me to the position,” Garvin said. “I’m a go-getter. I’m a people person, and so I think it’s a great combination of my skills and my experience and also just my personality and my own drive.”
In addition, Garvin will oversee the general management of the corporation and its revolving loan fund, with the guidance of its board of directors.
Board President Floyd Rummel said Garvin is a good fit for the organization because she has a long history working for non-profits.
“She is very outgoing. She likes to be involved in the community,” Rummel said. “Motorcycles were not her passion. Economic development is. We’re really excited to have Emma on board, and we’re looking forward to working with her going forward.”
Garvin said she really likes it that the Deadwood-Lead Economic Development office is in Lead.
“I think it’s nice to have strong representation, here in Lead,” she said. “There’s a lot of progress and really positive energy and traction that’s happening up here. I spent most of today, just meeting with business owners down Main Street, and everybody was really welcoming and really happy to have an economic development person here and meeting with them and talking with them. So I think that’s really great.”
Garvin said one focus will be getting the word out on the corporation’s loan programs and funding opportunities that are available.
“I don’t think a lot of people know what those are, and so I’m excited to meet with people and share that information and hopefully be able to provide some people with more funding that can advance their businesses or start a business for them,” she said.
Its programs range from historical preservation to start-up funding to gap funding.
“There’s mural funding available for the ghost murals and things like that, and I just don’t think that people know that they’re available,” Garvin said. “So that, I feel like, is a really great opportunity to share with folks in the market.”
Garvin said she feels that her role in Lead and Deadwood will be different.
“I live in Sturgis and I spent a lot of time researching and getting to know Sturgis, Spearfish, Deadwood, Lead, Belle Fourche, just sort of the Northern Five, I call it,” she said. “Mostly because we were trying to buy a house, but also because I’m a shopper and I like to visit all the different towns, and there is a very different vibe in each of the different communities. And I really like that. I think Deadwood has its own thing going on and its own energy and its own vibe, and I feel like it is totally different than Lead’s vibe. I find that really interesting and fun to work with. It’s a different set of people in both communities, and I think that’s great.”
Talking to local business owners is something Garvin has started already that’s a different approach for the corporation.
“That’s a part of who I am, just naturally. That’s my personality,” she said. “Also just getting to know who they are. So that’s been really fun and interesting. I’ve already heard from two different businesses that, to me, makes perfect sense just to swap their locations. Neither one of them like their locations. They both want different spaces, and so that kind of stuff is interesting – already, today, is just to hear about what the needs are in the community.”
Garvin said if there’s anything she’d like people to know about her in her new role, it’s this.
“That I’m here for the community. I’m here to stay,” she said. “I think that’s always a bit of a challenge in non-profits. I’m not young. I’m not starting out in my career. I’m actually older and finishing out my career, so I want to be here for the next 10 years, potentially and devote my time to making this area grow. I realize that’s tricky, because I also live here, so there is a part of me that says, ‘I don’t want to tell anyone about this area because I love it and I want to keep it a secret. But I also realize the benefits of promoting the area, too. So that’s what I’m most excited about is to promote it, but still keep it true to what it is.”
