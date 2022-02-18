Deadwood-Lead Economic Development director resigns

LEAD-DEADWOOD — The Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation is looking for an executive director once again.
Floyd Rummel, president of the board confirmed this week that former executive director Jace Jerome resigned from his position. Tuesday was his last day on the job, and details about his resignation were not shared, but Rummel said Jerome did give the board three-weeks notice.
Rummel said while the board does not have a timeline established for hiring a new director, it is actively advertising for resumes for a new director. Board members are also reviewing resumes that were submitted before the board hired Jerome.
“We are hopeful to have somebody on board very soon,” he said. “It depends on the individual and their circumstance.”
Jerome accepted his position with Deadwood-Lead Economic Development in September, after longtime executive director Kevin Wagner resigned. Before assuming the position, Jerome said he had spent the last four years doing business consulting for biotechnology companies and for early stage research technology firms.
The Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Director is responsible for working to create jobs, retaining and expanding existing businesses, attracting new business to the Lead-Deadwood area and helping to establish workforce housing. Additionally, the director oversees the organization’s revolving loan fund.
Rummel said currently officials with Deadwood-Lead Economic Development are working on a housing study that will include Lead, Deadwood and Central City. The study will examine available housing in the area and make a projection about current and future needs for housing. The organization has retained a Minnesota firm to conduct the study, which, Rummel said, should be completed by this summer.
