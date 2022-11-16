DEADWOOD — Wednesday, the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) honored the memory of two historic figures integral to the development of Deadwood by presenting them with the 2022 Wall of Fame award.
Genevieve Duchene Akrop and Allen Atherton “Doc” Coburn were chosen to receive the Wall of Fame award by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Grants, Recognition, Advocacy, and Public Education committee, which solicited and reviewed nominations of individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community at any time in its history.
“This is a program that started in 2005 to recognize Deadwood’s diverse historic characters that played a significant role in the legends, legacies, and the lore of this community,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “Every other year, the Historic Preservation Commission, along with the city of Deadwood honor up to two citizens from their colored past that have shaped the landscape of Deadwood. These citizens include business owners, historic characters, teachers, and people that just made life in town more colorful.”
“Every year, since 2005, we have recognized 24. Tonight is number 25 and 26,” Kuchenbecker said. “Before I get into presenting these two individuals that truly are pioneers in Deadwood’s history, recognizing staff. Mike Runge has been here since the beginning of the Wall of Fame. Every one of those, he has had his fingers in, and he deserves recognition for his work in putting this together.”
After introducing the inductees, Kuchenbecker shared biographies on each, and the 2022 awards were then presented posthumously to members of the Akrop family on behalf of Genevieve and members of the Coburn family on behalf of Allan “Doc.”
Genevieve Duchene Akrop
Akrop was born May 29, 1912 in Deadwood and died April 10, 1993 in Deadwood. She is buried in Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. She was a self-described “small, but mighty” woman who had an impact on her community that was anything but small. At 5 feet, 2 inches tall and living her entire life without a driver’s license, there wasn’t much that could hold her back.
From the beginning, learning and education were Akrop’s calling. The nuns at Saint Ambrose Catholic School gave her special permission to start first grade at the age of 5 and she excelled as a student. She graduated high school at the age of 16 with the highest grade point average in her class and had earned her bachelor’s degree from South Dakota State College in Brookings by the time she was 20.
Akrop began her teaching career immediately, taking a position teaching mathematics and social science at Piedmont High School. Not long after, her parents became ill and she returned to Deadwood to care for them, moving back into her childhood home on Charles Street. She took a teaching position at Deadwood High School, again teaching math and social science. When America joined World War II, Akrop took over for a time as acting principal.
By 1946, both of Akrop’s parents had passed away. She and her brother inherited ownership of their father’s business in the Deadwood Granite and Marble Works. With her brother living in California, Genevieve and her husband, Paul John Akrop, took on the day-to-day business activities. Genevieve concentrated full time on this new undertaking until her three children were all in high school in 1963, when she returned to teaching.
Genevieve continued to teach at Deadwood High School and later, Deadwood Junior High School, where she was also a guidance counselor, until her retirement in 1977.
On Saturday morning, April 10, 1993, Genevieve walked out her front door, accepted a hand to get into the car, and was driven a few doors down the street to the hospital where she passed away peacefully a short time later.
“Obviously, a very important individual in our community, a leader, and goes down as one of those pioneers that makes Deadwood special,” Kuchenbecker said.
“We appreciate the program and the recognition,” said David Akrop. “We want to say thank you very much for the whole process.”
Allan Atherton “Doc” Coburn
Coburn was born Aug. 31, 1884 in Fredericton, New Brunswick and died Jan. 24, 1954 in Deadwood. He is buried at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Section 8, Lot 1.
Coburn acquired his first taste of life in the American West in 1906, when he came from the Canadian east coast to visit his father, Dr. G.H. Coburn, in Deadwood. Life on the frontier suited him, and by 1913, he had a job at First National Bank of Deadwood and had married Myrtle Ickes, daughter of Deadwood Pioneer John Ickes.
Doc and Myrtle purchased the Ickes’s insurance business in the corner of the Franklin Hotel and changed its name to A.A. Coburn Insurance.
Doc was deeply involved in the community. He belonged to the Olympic Club and served as the assistant chief and secretary of the Homestake Hose Company. Doc also served at various times as the president, director, and secretary of the Businessman’s Club, which would later become the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce.
In the 1920s, the club began planning the celebration of Deadwood’s history that would later become known as the Days of ’76.
When the organizers of Belle Fourche’s Black Hills Round-Up got wind of Deadwood’s plans, they wrote to ask Deadwood cease and desist their rodeo festivities, so as not to compete. Doc, as the Days of 76’s first chairman, politely replied that not only would Deadwood have a rodeo, Deadwood’s rodeo would be bigger and better than any other rodeo around.
Thanks to his friendship and insistence on including them in the Days of ’76 celebration, Doc was made an honorary member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribe.
“For 48 years,” wrote the Deadwood Pioneer Times, “Atherton Coburn has been a motivating force in Deadwood affairs. He actively supported every project, through all these years, that he believed would aid the city to progress and become a better place in which to live. Possessed of a keen, penetrating mind, he would go quickly to the heart of the problem and without delay, work out a satisfactory solution. His numerous kind deeds were performed so quietly that most of those he helped never knew from where the help came. Long will be felt and remembered by family and countless friends, his influence and the ideals which guided his full and rich life.”
“Once again, another individual that played a vital role in Deadwood’s history and we could use another Doc Coburn,” Kuchenbecker said.
Bill Coburn said his family legacy was started in 1876 with the Ickes family.
“Sam Ickes, who was John Ickes’s father, was the first blacksmith in Deadwood,” Bill said. “On behalf of all of Doc Coburn’s descendants, our sincere thanks go to the city of Deadwood and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission for recognizing Doc’s contributions to Deadwood.”
Bill went on to thank the city and Historic Preservation for all they have accomplished with the gaming tax dollars earmarked for preservation efforts.
“We Coburns lay claim to Deadwood’s earliest days and though many of us live elsewhere, Allan and Craig and me … when I decided to move from Deadwood to Spearfish, my mom almost disowned me,” Bill said. “She was a fierce, fierce loyalist to Deadwood. But we all consider Deadwood our home, no matter where we’re at. We’re very proud and humbled by Doc’s enduring legacy in the community and finally giving credit to where credit’s due.”
Allan Coburn thanked the city for the opportunity and the honor.
“None of us might be here, but for Doc and people like him, because they were the visionaries that really made this thing unfold,” Allan said. “There’s just a great deal of honor to be spread around to everybody. Thank you very much for the honor of this presentation and also just for all the stuff you’ve done and your predecessors have done.”
Kuchenbecker said what is truly special about the ceremony is the family that came to recognize the two community leaders honored Wednesday evening.
