Deadwood honors two for combined 90 years of invaluable volunteer fire service

DEADWOOD — On Monday, Deadwood Fire Chief Alex Hamann joined the Deadwood City Commission in thanking two long-time Deadwood volunteer firefighters for their dedication and service to the city. Longevity awards were presented to Toby Edstrom for 40 years and Hen Hawki for 50 years with the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department. A reception honoring Hawki, who is retiring from a 30-plus year stint with the city, most recently as the Fire Service Technician, will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at Deadwood City Hall. Edstrom, front row, second from right, and Hawki, middle, are pictured with members of the DVFD and mayor David Ruth, Jr., left.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.