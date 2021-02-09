Deadwood honors officer of the year

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood Police Department has made their selection for 2020 Officer of the Year, tapping Patrolman Erik Jandt for the honor.
Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens said Officer of the Year is an award voted by Jandt’s peers.
“He received the majority of votes from his fellow officers for Officer of the Year,” Mertens said. “All the way from the lieutenant to the patrol officers. They vote and out of the 14 votes, he received eight of the votes. The next nearest competitor had two votes. So he was way ahead of everybody.”
There are 15 officers in the Deadwood Police Department and 14 of them voted, as Mertens abstains.
“It was a good call. I would have picked him too,” Mertens said. “He displays the professionalism and the integrity that the officers in the Deadwood Police Department are expected to show the public. He’s a team player. He’s built numerous team-building exercises in the Deadwood Police Department. Organizes community activities, uses and models the community policing philosophy of the Deadwood Police Department. He organizes Coffee With a Cop. He’s the one in charge of that. He took care of that on his own, his own initiative, he wasn’t directed to do that. He did that by himself. He’s respectful and polite with the public and he deals with the community and is an asset for our department. The community members respect Erik. He’s built rapport with the community members, so the award is well-deserved.”
Jandt has served with the Deadwood Police Department for just over four years, is grateful to be able to serve the community in a law enforcement capacity, and feels blessed to have the honor bestowed upon him.
“I’m very fortunate to work with the patrol officers that I work with and the command staff that I work with,” said Jandt. “I’m very appreciative and very humbled to be able to work here.”
Jandt began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer in Lead in 2014 and joined the Deadwood Police Department as a patrol officer Jan. 1, 2017.
As part of his duties in Deadwood, Jandt is out in the community patrolling neighborhoods, walking Main Street, and completing business checks.
Jandt said what he likes best about his job is the camaraderie between him and the other patrol officers.
“We have a really good patrol staff,” he said. “Everybody’s proactive and it’s really nice to see positive people in the community and talk with them.”
Most impactful to him in the line of duty is the fact that his fellow officers have his back in a dangerous situation.
“That’s why it’s nice to work with good officers. When something dangerous happens, they’ve got your back. They don’t think twice. They’re not scared. They help you out,” Jandt said.
So what sets Deadwood law enforcement duties apart from other jurisdictions?
“Deadwood’s very unique,” Jandt said. “The population of Deadwood is roughly 1,200 people. We have special events all the time that bring in thousands upon thousands of people, anywhere from the Midwest to other countries. So this town can fill up pretty quick with a lot of people. So our calls for service, you usually see in a bigger town or a bigger city. It’s very unique to be in such a small area and some nights your calls stacked and some nights you’re just constantly busy. It’s really cool.”
Jandt said his ultimate goal is to eventually become a supervisor in the law enforcement field.
“I need to work on myself a little bit more before doing that, but I’d like to bring the community and the police department more together as much as I can, especially in today’s society with all the anti-police rhetoric going on,” Jandt said. “I think that would be a good thing, to be more community oriented.”
Jandt is originally from Fresno, Calif., and arrived in Deadwood by way of his grandmother’s invitation to spend a summer working in South Dakota, soon after he graduated from high school.
“So we moved out to Hill City and haven’t been back since,” he said.
From there, Jandt began his career in law enforcement by classes.
“I started Western Dakota Tech law enforcement program back in late 2013 and ended up graduating in 2015 from the program and then became reciprocity eligible,” Jandt said. “So that’s how I got certified. During my Western Dakota Tech years, it was a really good experience. Our instructor, Glen Talley, he taught me a lot about this job.”
Mertens reiterated Jandt is an asset to the Deadwood Police Department.
“I love having Erik here. I love his attitude, his enthusiasm when he comes to work. He’s fun to get along with. He’s pleasant to be around. I’ve never seen him in a bad mood when he comes to work and that is also an asset because it motivates and encourages other officers, too, when he’s here,” Mertens said.
“I just want to say there’s a handful of officers that deserve this award more than I do and even some of the command staff,” Jandt said. “I’m just really humbled and grateful to work here. A lot of good people here.”
