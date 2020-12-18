Deadwood Holiday Lighting Contest finalists named

DEADWOOD — Deadwood is all duded out in Christmas lights, and Main Street Initiative officials have announced the residential contest finalists for folks to get out and take a gander at before the winners are announced Wednesday.
This is the second year of the Deadwood Holiday Lighting Contest, and Chamber of Commerce Director Lee Harstad said the judges have been out and about in Deadwood’s neighborhoods, witnessing a number of great displays.
“They’ve narrowed down their choices and will announce the winners on December 23,” Harstad said. “The lighting contest is sponsored and organized by the Deadwood Main Street Initiative Committee and the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, and cash prizes are offered to first-, second-, and-third-place winners in the residential category.”
First prize is $1,000, second is $700, and third is $300.
The list of residential contenders and their locations is as follows: 128 Williams Street, 784 Main Street, 874 Main Street, 104 Charles Street, 484 Volin Street, 41 Railroad Avenue, 8 Dudley Street, 63 Taylor Avenue, 775 Stage Run, 21 Lincoln, and 38 Washington.
“Deadwood is a year-round town with plenty to do in the winter, too, and Main Street Initiative and the Chamber continually looks for ways to improve the business climate in the community,” Harstad said. “Our retail shops, restaurants, casinos, saloons and all other businesses don’t close, and Deadwood has a lot to offer its residents and visitors in the winter. To help make the holiday season a little more festive, we came up with the lighting contest to help put an exclamation point on a Deadwood winter.”
Winner of the Best Business category receives a free 2021 Deadwood Chamber membership.
Harstad said the goal of the contest is simple.
“To spread holiday cheer throughout our fine gulch town,” he said. “Our panel of anonymous judges have put the miles on in and around neighborhoods in Deadwood. It’s certainly not an easy job.”
