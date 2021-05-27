Deadwood holds first reading of amended BID #7 ordinance

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Business Improvement District #7, a clean-up, including additions and deletions.
Deadwood Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown said the BID #7 ordinance has not been updated in quite some time.
“The main reason this got brought up is because of Four Points. They’re getting ready to open up this summer and a lot of the lodging establishments, in order to properly get their accounting systems set up for BIDs, they need to have the documentation in the form of an ordinance to be able to collect those,” McKeown said. “While doing that, there were some additional properties that have either had a change of name, some address corrections, or some that are operating in conjunction with others … This is first reading in order for us to clean it up and get it published to get it out before Four Points opens.”
BID #7 is created for the purpose of funding a portion or all of the following: future proposed public facilities, improvements and activities, along with costs of acquisition, construction, maintenance, operation, and repair of such improvements, facilities or activities.
Projected revenue is estimated at $450,000 annually, with a $20,000 legal/administrative fee paid to the city and $480,000 going toward marketing, for a total of $500,000 budgeted.
An occupational tax of $2 per night shall be imposed on transient guest based upon rooms rented by any of the listed hotels, motels, or lodging establishments. No occupational tax may be imposed on any transient guest who has been offered a room by a lodging establishment on a complimentary basis with no fee or rent being charged.
The BID tax is due on the 20th of the month and payable to the finance office. Failure to do so will result in a late fee of 10% of the total amount due, with a minimum fee of $10 and will constitute a violation of this ordinance, punishable by a fine of up to $500.
BID #7 was created in 2005 and currently includes the following establishments: Black Hills Inn and Suites, Branch House, Bullock, Butch Cassidy Suites, Cedarwood Inn, Celebrity Hotel, Comfort Inn, Deadwood Gulch Resort, Deadwood Miners, Deadwood Mountain Grand, Deadwood Sports Book, Deadwood Station, Double Tree (Cadillac Jack’s), First Gold/Travelodge, Four Points by Sheraton, Franklin Hotel, Gold Country Inn, Gold Dust Hotel/Pineview, Hampton Inn at Tin Lizzies, Hickoks Hotel, Historic Deadwood Convention Facility, Holiday Inn Express, Iron Horse Inn, Lodge at Deadwood, Mineral Palace, Springhill Suites, Super 8.
All hotels, motels, or lodging establishments not in the above list, which are built or established after the date of the establishment of BID #7 will automatically become a part of the district.
Second reading of the ordinance is slated for June 7.
