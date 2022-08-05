Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission loans $45K for proposed Calamity Jane sculpture

A sculpture of Calamity Jane, pictured here, will be created for the city of Deadwood thanks to a 0% interest, $45,000 loan from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. Photo courtesy Deadwood History Inc.

DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved a request from the Deadwood Public Art Committee for the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) to loan $45,000, which is half of the purchase price required, to begin the creation of the Calamity Jane sculpture. The committee will ultimately fundraise the total price of the sculpture and repay HPC the loan.

“This is something that has been in the works for the last two or three years,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “Mike Johnson is the chair of the arts committee. He approached the historic preservation commission for one-half, $45,000, to get this project moving forward. Paul Moore of Norman, Okla., who is a world-renowned sculptor, will create a bronze maquette that will be used in the fundraising process to create a bronze life-sized sculpture of Calamity Jane — there is a mock-up of that that needs to be further detailed — sitting on a bench on Main Street with a bottle up. It’s part of an overall, we’d like to see more art, in the form of bronzes, throughout town.”

