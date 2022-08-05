Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission loans $45K for proposed Calamity Jane sculpture

DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved a request from the Deadwood Public Art Committee for the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) to loan $45,000, which is half of the purchase price required, to begin the creation of the Calamity Jane sculpture. The committee will ultimately fundraise the total price of the sculpture and repay HPC the loan.
“This is something that has been in the works for the last two or three years,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “Mike Johnson is the chair of the arts committee. He approached the historic preservation commission for one-half, $45,000, to get this project moving forward. Paul Moore of Norman, Okla., who is a world-renowned sculptor, will create a bronze maquette that will be used in the fundraising process to create a bronze life-sized sculpture of Calamity Jane — there is a mock-up of that that needs to be further detailed — sitting on a bench on Main Street with a bottle up. It’s part of an overall, we’d like to see more art, in the form of bronzes, throughout town.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko asked for the estimated date the sculpture would be delivered.
A maquette is a miniature sculpture that will resemble the final bronze sculpture. It will be used as the prototype for people to view during the fundraising process.
“From now, to 18 months, depending on when he gets this maquette done,” Johnson said.
Martinisko clarified that the $45,000 is half of the $90,000 that the actual bronze costs and that the loan is a 0% loan from HPC.
“Yes and when it’s done, that’s when the other $45,000 is due,” Johnson said. “By that time, we should have raised at least $100,000 or $110,000.”
Kuchenbecker said, in the end, the sculpture will be owned by the city.
“This will be a great addition to our Wild Bill sculptures already in place,” Kuchenbecker said.
Commissioner Charlie Struble asked what line item the money will come from.
“I’ll have the money left in my public ed,” Kuchenbecker said. “It will go down as an expense and then, when they repay it, it will come back as a receivable.”
The committee is presently seeking donations to cover the total cost of the project.
