Deadwood Historic Main Street Master Plan nears adoption

DEADWOOD — Initiated in 2017, Deadwood’s Historic Main Street Master Plan is nearing the end of the road, as a joint meeting of the city’s commissions considered a draft of the final plan Thursday.
Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the draft finalization process will occur over the next 30-45 days and involves input from City, Planning & Zoning, and Historic Preservation Commissioners.
“We still have the ability for some tweaks to this, but the next step would be adoption by the city commission,” Kuchenbecker said. “It is online, on our website.”
To view the 172-page draft document, go to www.cityofdeadwood.com and under Planning & Zoning, go to City Planning.
Boulder, Colo.-based design company Winter & Company developed the plan and President Nore Winter led the discussion.
“Why did the city take this on,” Winter said. “Firstly, because it was called for in the town master plan, but some of the work on developing Outlaw Square unearthed some deteriorating utilities and that was a heads up that there was probably more throughout the street. It underscores the fact that there needs to be some digging up and disruption to make some repairs there. That, while it’s a hassle, also offers opportunities to address some other issues the city has been encountering, just in terms of the tremendous success that you have in staging events. Another key point, though, is to protect the city’s history. It is a vital part of the heritage of the community. It is a National Historic Landmark. And anything that happens there, that is a fundamental concept.”
Goals of the Historic Main Street Master Plan are improved traffic flow, street design, pedestrian access, and bump-outs and parklets for community gathering spaces.
Principals involved in the project ultimately recommended two options for reconfiguring the street, based on public design charettes held in 2020.
Winter presented two design options for consideration.
“They are examples of what we call adaptive reuse of this historic resource,” Winter said. “And that means accommodating new uses and having compatible changes in a way that preserves the historic character and the key character defining features.”
Option one involves equal sidewalks on both sides of the street and a flex lane to accommodate Deadwood’s unique transportation modes, including, but not limited to the stagecoach and the trolley.
In option one, the historic curb is delineated with a concrete strip. This option also incorporates travel lanes and a narrower flex lane on the west, what designers refer to as the “hillside” versus the “creekside,” and the sidewalk expanded equally on both sides of the street.
Option two calls for a wider sidewalk on one side of the street, the east, or “creekside,” and a flex lane on the west, or “hillside.”
Both options recommend that the flex lane be on the “hillside.”
“There is, actually, a third option that really isn’t addressed in the plan, but would be a more conservative approach, which is not to move the curb line, just to repave the street in the new, more durable brick, but not change the curbs. The downside of that is, we get less space for pedestrians. We have less opportunity to improve ADA accessibility and, yet, we’re still going through the disruption of repaving the street.”
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if it is feasible for the city to widen sidewalks, still have two travel lanes, and a flex lane.
“Up there towards Upper Main Street, it’s barely wide enough for two lanes right now,” Todd said.
Winter said the right of way would change and the widening could occur only in certain places.
“That is not a consistent cross-section,” Winter said.
Special design considerations for Lee Street and Gold Street were also presented as areas of permanent and/or periodic closure.
“This illustrates how they could be designed either permanently or during certain flex times to be a pedestrian only space and could even include outdoor dining or other kinds of outdoor uses, while providing a clear pathway for pedestrians,” Winter said.
John Van Beek of Ferber Engineering Company addressed the commissions regarding recommendations for infrastructure improvements, a key point in the Main Street Master Plan.
Water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer were investigated.
“If we’re going to be improving the surface, we probably better look at improving the underground infrastructure, as well,” Van Beek said.
When all the associated utilities investigation was complete, that information was compiled a GIS system was created and made available to city staff.
“Taking the city’s GIS system, but making it survey grade,” Van Beek said. “We’ve basically got a three-dimensional model of the utilities. Not just water, sewer, sanitary sewer, but we’ve got all the gas lines, all the communication lines, really a leg up on trying to identify and put construction plans together to make necessary improvements.”
Winter emphasized that there are underground improvements that need to happen and the deterioration of the brick on Historic Main Street is an issue.
“A brick better engineered for the loads that are experienced on Main Street is needed and one that is more readily available off the shelf for easy repair and replacement in the future is needed,” Winter said.
Winter encouraged the city to move forward and move quickly in implementing the Main Street Master Plan.
“A key part of implementation, here, is the timing,” he said. “Because there is an opportunity to have an enhanced street available in time for the upcoming sesquicentennial in 2026 … and we need a place to really enjoy when construction of the box culvert occurs.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko expressed concern for businesses regarding project time frame.
“We’ve got to figure out what that conceptual design looks like, what underground infrastructure we really need to replace or repair, what impacts that will have and how that unfolds,” Van Beek said.
“What we have here is a roadmap,” said Kuchenbecker. “And it’s what we do with that roadmap.”
A recommendation in the plan is to extend brick paving down to Lower Main Street, in order to bring more continuity between Lower Main and the core district.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said he thinks the Main Street Master Plan is a great resource, as far as what the city has for infrastructure, where the challenges lie, where we need to address those things.
“And then it really becomes an issue of deciding when is the best time to implement it, how do we fund it, things of that nature,” Ruth said. “There are options available because there will always be the question of what the climate is at the time of implementation, so is there more of a need for wider sidewalks, for outdoor dining areas? Do we feel that we may have addressed it in other avenues or options? Those are things that we’ll probably have to consider. We’ll get that public input, as well, to say here’s option one, here’s option two, here’s option three. Really ask those business owners, ‘What do you feel about what’s going to be right in front of your business?’” Ruth said. “I think those things need to be really considered, as well, to make sure that we’re taking into consideration their needs, as well as the public needs and the safety needs and needs of the city.”
