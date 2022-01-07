Deadwood Historic Main Street Master Plan adopted

DEADWOOD — It’s a done deal. On Dec. 20, 2021, Deadwood’s Historic Main Street Master Plan document, its intensive planning process initiated in 2018, reached the end of the road with formal adoption by the Deadwood City Commission.
A roadmap for the future of Deadwood’s core historic commercial district, the document is a cumulation of various workshops, presentations, design charrettes and commission meetings.
“We have a completed document … it includes three options, which were: widening the sidewalk on one side; both sides, narrowing the street; and then through the joint meeting we had with both commissions, we did direct the design committee to put the third option in there, which is reconstruct Main Street, as it is today, but no changes to the curb,” said Kevin Kuchenbecker, the city’s historic preservation officer.
Goals of the plan are improved traffic flow, street design, pedestrian access, and bump-outs and parklets for community gathering spaces.
Principals involved in the project ultimately recommended two options for reconfiguring the street, based on public design charettes held in 2020.
Option one involves equal sidewalks on both sides of the street and a flex lane to accommodate Deadwood’s unique transportation modes, including, but not limited to the stagecoach and the trolley.
In option one, the historic curb is delineated with a concrete strip. This option also incorporates travel lanes and a narrower flex lane on the west, what designers refer to as the “hillside” versus the “creekside,” and the sidewalk expanded equally on both sides of the street.
Option two calls for a wider sidewalk on one side of the street, the east, or “creekside,” and a flex lane on the west, or “hillside.”
The third option is a more conservative approach, which is not to move the curb line, just to repave the street in the new, more durable brick, but not change the curbs.
Kuchenbecker said the planning process began in 2018 and has been a long process.
“Through the pandemic, it’s been a little tough, but we have, I think, a great roadmap for the future, a great resource as we continue the next planning efforts, and deliverables from Ferber Engineering and all the smoke tests. We have a three-dimensional model of all the infrastructure downtown. And that, alone, is worth the whole process. This adopts it. Next steps would be, at some point, we’ll have to discuss the implementation phase.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. thanked Kuchenbecker for spearheading the Main Street Master Plan and guiding it through to completion.
“We did receive a lot of invaluable information that can be utilized moving forward,” Ruth said. “Naturally, with this plan, then, obviously we have to discuss things down the road, as far as implementation and how we move forward and what we actually move forward with in that plan, since it gives us options.”
The master plan document, 172 pages in length, includes a variety of chapters and appendices, which outline focus areas, such as infrastructure enhancements, streetscape amenities, and existing conditions of Main Street and surrounding area.
The lead design firm on the project was Boulder-based Winter & Company, along with Ferber Engineering and Chamberlain Architects.
To view the Main Street Master Plan document, go to www.cityofdeadwood.com and under Planning & Zoning, go to City Planning.
