Deadwood hears first reading of revised tourist conveyances ordinance

DEADWOOD — An ordinance that largely governs tour bus trips to Mt. Moriah for people to view Wild Bill Hickok’s grave has been reworked and first reading approved by the Deadwood City Commission Monday.
“This is going through Chapter 5.40, tourist conveyances. We cleaned up a lot of language in reference to the cemetery, looped in communication, coordination, profession historic cemeteries, when we know tour buses are going up,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker, who also serves as sexton of historic cemeteries. “We did add in there, ‘City commission reserves the right to reduce the number of licenses if existing license is abandoned or revoked.’ We looped in the parking and transportation committee to provide the recommendation to the city commission as new licensees come forth and we added in associated fees, which is anticipated for 4.1 with a possible minimum entry fees in the ordinance, part of the resolution.”
Kuchenbecker said the license transfer was also cleaned up.
“You can still transfer a license, but it’s on the vote of the majority of the city commission,” Kuchenbecker said. “Brought the insurance from $1 to $2 million. And for the penalty clause, we put in our standard, where it’s a maximum of a Class 2 misdemeanor under South Dakota Codified Law, so if that ever changes, we’re not having to change the penalties of the ordinance.”
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said the ordinance was in need of cleaning up.
Commissioner Gary Todd asked if an inspection is ever done on the licensed tour vehicles, since it is part of the ordinance.
Police Chief Ken Mertens said no, not to his knowledge, since he has taken over as chief.
“If it wouldn’t be a lot of expense or hassle, I almost think, because some of them have been in service for quite some time now,” Todd said.
Martinisko suggested making it part of the reapplication process.
Mertens agreed.
“If it’s not a big hassle, I’d like to see that done this year,” Todd said. “When they’re coming down that ole’ hill or going up, I’d like to make sure that they’re safe.”
“That the brakes work,” Martinisko said.
Transportation and Safety Director Tom Kruzel said as part of other licensure, tour bus operators are required to get a DOT inspection.
“At the beginning of when they get their plates,” Kruzel said. “So we just need to follow through that they’re getting that inspection done. There are several sites that offer that inspection and I believe there are two of them in our town.”
The ordinance also sets forth that the licenses will allow the licensee admittance to Mt. Moriah for the purposes of conducting tours from May 1 through Oct. 31.
There is a limit of no more than three licenses allowed per calendar year, the licensee must provide the chief of police and the sexton of historic cemeteries with a tour schedule, whereby a five-minute grace period will be allowed before and after set times to arrive and depart, with any changes requiring submission to the same city officials seven days prior to the changes. Maximum time allowed in the cemetery is 30 minutes per vehicle.
Each licensee will be permitted to operate one vehicle at one time from the assigned parking site or origination location, as well as in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
