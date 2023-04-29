By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Several changes in regard to short-term rentals in Deadwood were proposed at Monday’s Deadwood City Commission meeting, with second reading slated for May 1.
Four amended ordinances were presented by Planning, Zoning, and Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker with first reading approved by the commission, the final product of a 24-member Short-Term Rental Task Force established earlier this spring that met weekly to address the burgeoning short-term rental issue in Deadwood.
Definitions, zoning districts, and transient commercial use of residential property are addressed in the amended ordinances.
First up was Ordinance #1367 Amending Chapter 17.08 – Definitions within Title 17 Zoning dealing with Short-Term Rentals.
“This is a 27-page document with a few changes on it,” Kuchenbecker said. “It’s our definitions under Title 17 and we removed some of the regulatory language that was under Bed and Breakfast and added the definition that mirrors the state codified law when it comes to Bed and Breakfast. We added lodging establishments, short-term rentals, vacation home establishments, and specialty resorts to the language. And all of those definitions mirror South Dakota codified law.”
Next came Ordinance #1368 Amending Chapter 17.32 C1 Commercial District under Title 17 Zoning dealing with Short-Term Rentals.
“This adds to the conditional use provisions of this zoning district, specialty resorts and vacation home establishments,” Kuchenbecker said.
“That is in a commercial district only,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr.
Next came Ordinance #1369 Amending Chapter 17.40 CH Commercial Highway District under Title 17 Zoning dealing with Short-Term Rentals.
“This also adds specialty resort establishment and vacation homes to the conditional uses for Commercial Highway zoning district,” Kuchenbecker said.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko pointed out the following.
“This now requires a CUP, obviously, under commercial zoning, both commercial and commercial highway, for vacation establishments and specialty resorts, so when we move forward, there will be additional comments at that time,” Martinisko said.
Kuchenbecker said bed and breakfasts are already required to have the conditional use permits (CUP).
The most discussion was had during First Reading of Ordinance #1370 Amending Chapter 17.53 Transient Commercial Use of Residential Property under Title 17 Zoning dealing with Short-Term Rentals.
“This is where the majority of recommendations from the Short-Term Rental Task Force came from,” Kuchenbecker said.
The first change that will be made at second reading is to change the title to Transient Use of Property, as it will apply to all zoning districts.
Kuchenbecker said that one of the first things the task force did was to come up with overall goals, which include to preserve the historic character, make sure that it’s community-minded, balance property rights of owners and neighbors, retaining a strong housing stock available to families, and support a balance between owner occupied long-term and our tourism-oriented industry, and finally, growing the community with a variety of housing options.
Definitions were added here, as well as short-term rental permissions.
“No bed and breakfast shall be located on a lot closer than 200 feet from any structure within R1 and R2 zoning,” Kuchenbecker said. “They will still have to have tandem parking requirements and existing bed and breakfasts in operation prior to April 1, 2023 will be grandfathered in.”
Kuchenbecker said the permit does not go with the owner or the property.
Martinisko pointed out that there is a list of requirements for the conditional permits.
“But they would still have to go through the conditional use permit,” said Ruth. “So it’s not a guarantee that they would continue. They would be eligible for a CUP.”
Kuchenbecker went on to say that specialty resorts are now prohibited in R1 and R2 zoning.
“We have one, currently, should that change of ownership happen, the new CUP would have to be renewed,” Kuchenbecker said.
The ordinance states that vacation home establishments are prohibited in R1 and R2, with the exception of 17.53,040.
“Vacation home establishments should be located on upper floors of commercial structures within the local historic district,” Kuchenbecker said. “Existing vacation home establishments operating and approved by the city of Deadwood prior to April 1 and in continuous use shall remain authorized conditions.”
“At this time, the only ones that are authorized by the city are on commercial highway,” Martinisko said.
All short-term rentals shall comply with the following.
“The city shall have the right to inspect the premises to ensure Title 15. First floor use of short term rentals are prohibited within the local historic district,” Kuchenbecker said. “The subject property shall obtain a Conditional Use Permit, establish commercial utilities, proof of required state tax certificates, and proof of lodging license from the Department of Health, Proof of enrollment within the business improvement districts and obtained and maintained required city business licenses.”
Section 4 is an exemption to the amendment.
“We call it the Rally clause,” Kuchenbecker said. “You can continue to rent a residential property for 14 days during the month of August commencing four days prior to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and ending three days after. And there is no change to that.”
The final amendment presented was in regard to vacation home establishments, which may be allowed in planned unit developments with an approved plan through the planning and zoning commission and city commission, where said vacation home establishments are adjacent and contiguous to one another.
“With the percentage of lots dedicated to vacation home establishments not to exceed 10% of the total number of lots within the planned unit development,” Kuchenbecker said. “Vacation home establishments shall remain prohibited in R1 and R2 zoning districts within the boundaries of the Deadwood City Limits … So this is where, if a PUD comes in for vacation rentals, they would have to be commercial or commercial highway zoned.”
Finally, liability and enforcement were addressed.
“Reflecting the Class 2 misdemeanor, as set forth under South Dakota codified law,” Kuchenbecker said.
Commissioner Gary Todd said that it states in city ordinance that all CUPs be reviewed annually.
“I’m to the point where I think they should be revoked and reissued,” Todd said. “I’d really like to get that under control. One in Deadwood, we found was operating as a bed and breakfast and then with the state, it’s operating as a vacation rental and it’s in R1, which is illegal … I really think that we need to review all of our CUPs and get this under control.”
City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown said the ordinance revisions are located on the city’s website at cityofdeadwood.com.
Ruth thanked the task force for their work.
“We got really good conversation. It established and accomplished the things we were hoping it would do, as far as giving some direction for the commission as a basis to start,” Ruth said. “Understand that every one of these ordinances that we are approving tonight, first reading for, will be heard again in two weeks and as long as there are not substantial changes, they would come into effect 21 days after that, second approval. But that second meeting is the opportunity to speak once again about any fine tuning that needs to be done.”
