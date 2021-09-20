Deadwood hears first reading of $1M HP Revolving Loan Program supplement

DEADWOOD — When COVID-inspired casino closures occurred in 2020, Deadwood pulled in the reins on its Historic Preservation (HP) programs.
Now that the chaos has cleared, city officials hope to resume the programs in October, and on Sept. 7 the Deadwood City Commission heard the first reading of a supplemental budget appropriation transferring $1 million from reserves to the HP Revolving Loan Program.
“This is our second supplement for 2021,” said Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown. “This is allowing HP to take money from their accounts to move it into fund Revolving Loan. Revolving Loan is its own fund, but it doesn’t have enough source of revenue, so it is subsidized by HP. This is something that we’ve been wanting to do all year, but just because of the uncertainty of COVID and what their expenses were going to do, HP had to halt programs just to make sure that cash flow was okay.”
McKeown went on to say that Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker has now received the annual HP gaming distribution from the state, based on the gaming devices.
“And now we do feel comfortable to go ahead and move this money over and allocate so that we can get our programs back up and going,” McKeown said. “This is the first reading that we’re asking your approval to pass tonight.”
The HP Revolving Loan fund helps with both residential and commercial loans for restoration or protection for historic integrity.
Second reading of the ordinance is slated for tonight’s city commission meeting.
