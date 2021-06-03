Deadwood hears first reading of $1.2M budget supplement

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission May 17 approved its first budget supplement of the year in the amount of $1,225,000.
Deadwood Finance Officer Jessicca McKeown said that although it is a budget supplement, it truly is getting the 2021 budget to where the 2020 budget would have been set without COVID and mirror that.
“When we originally did our budget, when it was adopted, we were in the middle of COVID. We didn’t know what HP (Historic Preservation) was going to have for revenue, from gaming revenue, so we went extremely conservative, and we adopted our expenses to be able to account for those, to make sure that we were in budget,” said McKeown. “That was the ’21 budget. Now that 2020, the threshold of gaming numbers was very good. They hit their $6.8 million threshold and we are on target already. We know we’ll be able to hit that this year. So this budget adjustment is to be able to bring up the revenues to what we believe and know from past that they are going to collect. Then, in turn, offset the expenses of projects that have not been done in years past, to be able to expend for them.”
McKeown said to the commission that the source of revenue will be increased by $1.15 million.
“Transfer of reserves is $75,000, so that’s only money that’s coming from cash the previous year and then offsetting the different expenses and we’ve got three different line items,” McKeown said. “HP capital assets, there are some Days of ‘76 Complex projects that have been delayed for quite some time and those have been identified here. The Outside of Deadwood grants and the Fassbender Collection, those are two items that were needed to be cut in order for us to get a balanced budget in last year. So we’re bringing this to be able to amend our budget before anything is expended. And, of course, any expenditures will come forward for you all to approve.”
Affected in Deadwood’s first budget supplement of the year is the Historic Preservation Fund. Expenses are as follows: $1.2 million, Days of ’76 Complex; $50,000, Outside of Deadwood grants; $5,000, Fassbender Collection.
Source of revenue is 1.15 million in additional gaming revenue underbudgeted due to COVID and a $75,000 transfer from reserves.
Second reading of the ordinance is slated for June 7.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.